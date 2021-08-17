CEO And Behavior Analyst Expert Shares Her Knowledge About Parenting, Entrepreneurship And Childcare With Upcoming Books
EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting a business is tricky. So many questions come to mind as one tries to navigate the uncertainty of starting a new venture. Some call it a leap of faith but it doesn’t have to be. Yes, not everything can be planned out, and not every little detail can be accounted for but with the right help, the process can be simplified.
Seeking advice from a knowledgeable entrepreneur and expert in the related industry means a more structured game plan.
Vanessa Bethea-Miller knows a thing or two about navigating the waters of entrepreneurship as a board certified behavior analyst (BCBA), a PA Licensed Behavior Specialist (LBS), founder of Bethea-Miller Behavioral Consulting, and Shaping Tomorrow Child Care Services, and co-founder of the ABA Taskforce. Well known in her field, she is branching out to help others in the following areas: starting and owning a business as well as parenting.
Relaunching her children's book and coming out with two new ones, she sets out the perfect blueprint for each, all relating to the world of behavior analysis.
"Shaping the world, one behavioral contingency at a time," says Vanessa.
Her book focused on business, Task Analyses for the ABA Therapy Practice Owner: Streamline your Processes One Step at a Time, provides the information needed to streamline your operation processes and increase productivity when it comes to therapy practice. This book breaks down the complex activities of everyday tasks into a series of simple steps that can be implemented by anyone. Through simplifying everyday tasks, more time is freed to oversee quality and ethical service delivery, systematically expanding a business and therefore, running a practice with fewer hiccups.
Her following one, Building an Applied Behavior Analysis Based Child Care Center: Steps for Success, is for anyone looking to start a childcare center, add child care to an existing ABA therapy practice or embed behavior analytic techniques to an established facility for children. Each chapter provides in-depth information to help build a thriving setting for all children regardless of their individual needs. With data-based science that uses the principles of behavior to create meaningful and positive changes, everything is laid out clearly and effectively.
And lastly, her children’s book, I Know What I Want to Be, less scientific but as entertaining, features Mae, the main character who discovers what she wants to do when she grows up. Exploring different types of scientist careers with her parents, she ultimately sets her eyes to the one of a Behavior Analyst.
An expert in her field, her passion for giving back is undeniable. Through these books, she is extending a helping hand to parents, business owners, or future ones in this practice.
For those interested in learning more about Vanessa, her website can be found here.
About Vanessa Bethea-Miller
Vanessa Bethea-Miller is the founder of Bethea-Miller Behavioral Consulting and Shaping Tomorrow Child Care Services and the co-founder of the ABA Taskforce. She is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and Licensed Behavior Specialist (LBS). She is pursuing her doctorate of philosophy in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and currently holds a Master of Arts in Applied Psychology with a concentration in ABA, a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice, and an Associate's degree in Business Administration. She has dedicated her time to working with individuals with Autism and Developmental Disabilities with or without a co-occurring mental illness. She is passionate about providing quality and effective ABA services to this population. In addition to this, Vanessa provides coaching and mentoring to other individuals starting their own ABA practices throughout the state of NJ and PA. Vanessa also teaches courses in behavior analysis at the college level.
Nadya Rousseau
Seeking advice from a knowledgeable entrepreneur and expert in the related industry means a more structured game plan.
Vanessa Bethea-Miller knows a thing or two about navigating the waters of entrepreneurship as a board certified behavior analyst (BCBA), a PA Licensed Behavior Specialist (LBS), founder of Bethea-Miller Behavioral Consulting, and Shaping Tomorrow Child Care Services, and co-founder of the ABA Taskforce. Well known in her field, she is branching out to help others in the following areas: starting and owning a business as well as parenting.
Relaunching her children's book and coming out with two new ones, she sets out the perfect blueprint for each, all relating to the world of behavior analysis.
"Shaping the world, one behavioral contingency at a time," says Vanessa.
Her book focused on business, Task Analyses for the ABA Therapy Practice Owner: Streamline your Processes One Step at a Time, provides the information needed to streamline your operation processes and increase productivity when it comes to therapy practice. This book breaks down the complex activities of everyday tasks into a series of simple steps that can be implemented by anyone. Through simplifying everyday tasks, more time is freed to oversee quality and ethical service delivery, systematically expanding a business and therefore, running a practice with fewer hiccups.
Her following one, Building an Applied Behavior Analysis Based Child Care Center: Steps for Success, is for anyone looking to start a childcare center, add child care to an existing ABA therapy practice or embed behavior analytic techniques to an established facility for children. Each chapter provides in-depth information to help build a thriving setting for all children regardless of their individual needs. With data-based science that uses the principles of behavior to create meaningful and positive changes, everything is laid out clearly and effectively.
And lastly, her children’s book, I Know What I Want to Be, less scientific but as entertaining, features Mae, the main character who discovers what she wants to do when she grows up. Exploring different types of scientist careers with her parents, she ultimately sets her eyes to the one of a Behavior Analyst.
An expert in her field, her passion for giving back is undeniable. Through these books, she is extending a helping hand to parents, business owners, or future ones in this practice.
For those interested in learning more about Vanessa, her website can be found here.
About Vanessa Bethea-Miller
Vanessa Bethea-Miller is the founder of Bethea-Miller Behavioral Consulting and Shaping Tomorrow Child Care Services and the co-founder of the ABA Taskforce. She is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and Licensed Behavior Specialist (LBS). She is pursuing her doctorate of philosophy in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and currently holds a Master of Arts in Applied Psychology with a concentration in ABA, a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice, and an Associate's degree in Business Administration. She has dedicated her time to working with individuals with Autism and Developmental Disabilities with or without a co-occurring mental illness. She is passionate about providing quality and effective ABA services to this population. In addition to this, Vanessa provides coaching and mentoring to other individuals starting their own ABA practices throughout the state of NJ and PA. Vanessa also teaches courses in behavior analysis at the college level.
Nadya Rousseau
Alter New Media LLC
+1 310-853-3798
email us here