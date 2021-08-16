Bear In Mind That The Kodiak Token Is Set For A Huge Launch on BSC

/EIN News/ -- Cape Coral, Florida, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak Token ($KODI) is soon to launch on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network and will ignite a new wave of auto-redistribution tokens. The fundamentals behind Kodiak are simple: hold your tokens and you will earn an hourly dividend that is automatically deposited into your crypto wallet in the form of the Binance Coin (BNB). But Kodiak doesn’t stop there.







A great indicator of longevity and growth goes beyond a cryptocurrency’s tokenomics. While the reflection earned by holding a currency is appealing to investors, there needs to exist some form of utility to avoid stagnancy. Kodiak answers this in the form of bringing the first ever Entertainment Hub to the BSC network.



So, what exactly is the Kodiak Entertainment Hub? In its infancy, it will implement a 24/7 radio show that will stream through multiple platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. Scheduled programs will be played daily and consist of interactive podcasts, videos, live concerts, and much more. This is only the appetizer, as Kodiak is developing a multifaceted platform of their own that will host all services. With its success, a revenue stream will be generated that will directly benefit Kodiak holders.



While fundamentals are important, the core team behind any project is the true driver of its success. One of the most interesting aspects of Kodiak is how and why this team united in building this token. To preface this, understanding the current unregulated crypto space is a necessity.



As the BSC network grows, the number of decentralized cryptocurrencies is growing with it. While the opportunities for crypto wealth are apparent with the recent rise of projects like Safemoon and Shiba Inu, a dark cloud continues to loom over it in the form of scams.



Ask anyone who actively invests in this realm and they’ll have a similar story. A token launches with enthusiastic investors looking to contribute in spreading the good word and bam; the developers behind it find a way to steal everyone’s money and ruin it all. The team behind Kodiak met as investors in a BSC project that suffered this very fate.



Motivated to right a wrong, this group of determined individuals came together to develop a cryptocurrency of their own. One that would be founded on total transparency and ethical actions. A project that would be treated as a legitimate business and have the foundation behind it to grow into a household name. And thus, Kodiak Token was born.



The team brings together cultures and backgrounds spanning all across the world. They reside in the countries of Canada, the United States, U.K., Australia, and Belgium. What makes them unique isn’t just their global reach, but the talents they bring to the project. Of the 11 members, there is at least one professional by trade in the following fields: computer engineering, marketing management, professional voice acting, graphic design, human resource management, and international business relations.



Kodiak doesn’t just hope to be another run of the mill token in a space that’s slowly becoming oversaturated. They’re looking to make a splash with their innovative utility fused with passive income earning.



As the Kodiak team likes to put it, this is a project where all crypto enthusiasts bear-long!

Learn more by visiting their website: https://kodiaktoken.com

Telegram link: https://t.me/kodiaktoken

Media Contact:

Dave Ruiz

Dave@CryptoKidFinance.com