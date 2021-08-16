Taylor Studniski Discusses the Importance of Completing College Courses Early
Taylor Studniski Says High School Students Should Get College Courses Out of the Way. Here's Why!PROSPER, TX, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Considering college but still in high school? Taylor Studniski believes you should get college classes out of the way now. Here’s why.
Before getting into the “why,” however, it’s smart to talk about the “how.” Many schools allow you to dual enroll, attending college classes in lieu of high school classes. In some cases, you can also receive college credits for Advanced Placement classes taken at your high school. It’s smart to talk with your school counselor about options. “Completing college courses while you’re still in high school is great,” Taylor Studniski says. “You can lighten your load later on, having to take fewer college courses. You may save money and prove to prospective colleges that you’re ready for more advanced study.” College costs have gone up a lot in recent years. This includes both tuition and living costs. By completing college courses in high school, you may save on tuition costs. If you complete enough classes that you can graduate college early, this could also help you and your family save money.
The average student now spends about $25,000 a year to attend an in-state college. In-state tuition alone costs nearly $10,000 a year. In some states, costs are much higher. If you complete college courses in lieu of high school classes through dual enrollment, your school may cover the tuition costs. Likewise, you may be able to complete AP courses at your high school for free. If you complete a class, you can opt to pay $94 to take a test and earn college credit.
“Dual enrollment and AP courses are great for learning,” Taylor Studniski argues. “I found taking college-level courses to be both exciting and challenging. And by earning several college credits while still in high school, I can save money in the long run."
Taylor Studniski Talks About Lightening the Burden Later On
To earn a bachelor's degree, students must typically earn 120 credit hours. If you want to accomplish that over 8 semesters (which is usually 4 years' worth of study), you’d need to take 15 credits a semester, which often equates to five classes a semester. By completing courses in high school, you may be able to enjoy semesters with lighter course loads. If you’re taking particularly challenging classes, or classes in subjects that are hard for you, taking 4 classes instead of five, could be a big help.
“One reason I took college classes in high school was for flexibility later on,” Taylor Studniski explains. “Some classes are going to be harder than others. I’d rather lighten my workload some semesters so I can focus on particularly challenging classes.”
Save money? Accelerate your learning? Make things easier later on? There are many reasons to earn college credits while you’re in high school.
