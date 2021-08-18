Angus Measurement Services to Represent Bedrock Automation in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico
These OSA Remote +Flow modules are among the products for which Angus Measurement will represent Bedrock Automation in the Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The Bedrock modules integrate PLC performance with industry leading flow calculations and cyber security
From offices in Odessa, Tex. and Oklahoma City, Okla., Angus will provide Bedrock control, ICS cyber security and LACT solutions to the oil & gas industry
“Upstream and midstream oil & gas companies are looking to reduce costs and improve effectiveness by integrating measurement functions more widely across their operations. With Bedrock, we can offer an award-winning automation solution that uniquely combines high-performance ICS, open connectivity and Flo-Cal measurement into one cyber secure, environmentally hardened package. We really believe that this is the future of automation,” said Angus President Bob Tonkin.
Angus will focus on sales of the following Bedrock Open Secure Automation (OSA) products:
• Bedrock OSA® Remote control system, which packs the Bedrock OSA security and performance into a compact, low-cost unit for remote RTU, PLC or other edge control applications.
• Bedrock OSA® Remote +Flow, which delivers industry-leading Flow-Cal measurement algorithms along with all the control capabilities of the OSA Remote.
• Bedrock OSA® Power: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), which provides a smart and cyber secure standalone lithium-ion UPS for any industrial control system.
• Bedrock OSA® Power: Secure Power Supply (SPS), which provides a smart and cyber secure standalone power supply for any brand of PLC, RTU, or DCS.
“We are expanding our sales capabilities to meet the growing demand for secure, high performance automation that is emerging steadily as oil & gas companies transform operations to the cost-saving benefits of digital transformation. Angus Measurement has extensive domain experience and a keen appreciation for the role of measurement in the next generation of midstream and upstream productivity. We are excited about combining talents to bring new value to the oil & gas market,” said Bedrock Founder, CEO and CTO Albert Rooyakkers.”
About Angus Measurement
Angus Measurement Services is leading fabricator of liquid hydrocarbon custody and allocation measurement systems. It has been providing high quality measurement systems and services since its founding in 1998. This includes industry leader flow technologies, innovative measurement, and flow automation products. Angus also supplies pressure, temperature and liquid flow switches and sensors for both industrial and energy markets. Angus measurement offerings include crude oil custody transfer measurement systems, Lease Automatic Custody Transfer (LACT) and Automatic Custody Transfer (ACT) Systems, natural gas liquid measurement skids, crude oil sample systems, and provers.
About Bedrock Automation
Bedrock Automation, established in San Jose, California and now based in the Boston, Massachusetts area, has developed the world’s most powerful and cyber secure automation platforms. Bedrock has assembled the latest technologies and talents from the automation, measurement, cyber security, and semiconductor industries to build unprecedented solutions for ICS, Power and Flow based on three prime directives: simplicity, scalability, and security. The result is its award-winning Open Secure Automation (OSA®) platforms, which provide deeply embedded ICS cyber security and the highest levels of performance and reliability, at the lowest lifecycle costs. Build on Bedrock®!
For more information about Bedrock Automation visit Bedrock Automation.
