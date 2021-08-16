caribmars.finance, NFT marketplace, GameFi, DeFi service provider, will be featured in New York Times Square.

/EIN News/ -- Setagaya-ku, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribmars.finance, which works on NFT marketplace, GameFi, DeFi and aims to be a hub of art, SNS, games, talent, NFT, and blockchain, will be posted on the billboard of New York Times Square on August 17, 2021. This billboard ad is the first major promotional activity for caribmars.finance.

Currently, caribmars.finance has already launched a beta version of the NFT marketplace "caribsea"(https://caribsea.io), which can be used in multi-chain of ethereum and binance smart chains, and can issue NFT (Non-Fungible Token) of erc721 and erc1155. We plan to support more chains in the future, but the features are that NFT owners or buyer can stake cryptocurrencies such as Carib Mars tokens. Furthermore, to prevent counterfeiting, only accounts approved by the API can create NFTs for Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, issue NFTs for love and cook recipes, and issue various NFTs other than digital art.

At caribsea.io, we have decided to support the art NFT of up-and-coming artist Kouhei Fukushima (https://www.kouhey24.com/) and NFT of Tokyo's famous ramen shop "Noodle shop Musashi" (https://menya634.co.jp). In addition, we will support the NFT of Osaka's takoyaki restaurant "Itakoyaki" (http://itakoyaki.com/), which started mobile sales of takoyaki for the first time in Osaka and love NFT of Princess Story (https://www.gakumojapan.com/princess), a female idol group. at caribsea.io. In the future, we will strengthen cooperation with external partners and support various artists and people who want to fulfill their dreams.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lvMW0_N6BA&t=5s

Caribmaras.finance has also launched a project code named MASA (MArs NFT Shopping Application. Not NASA.). This application places an NFT object at any coordinate on the surface of Mars based on the data sent by the webserver. When you access an NFT object, information about that object (token ID, smart contract address, owner information, etc.) is displayed and you can perform operations corresponding to the NFT. You can use the mini-map to pinpoint your location on Mars. NFT-related operations are bundled with data in a particular format and sent to the webserver, which updates new data. In the future, we will strive to realize a more diverse and unique virtual environment through the updated version, and you can get information by clicking the products in the store. The next edition uses augmented reality to run a variety of services for online stores.

Caribmaras.finance, which holds a data processing license in Costa Rica, has launched a distributed lottery (https://caribmars.finance/lottery/) game as part of GameFi, and has distributed dice, distributed roulette, etc. In the beginning, we are planning to distribute some GameFi in the future. The DeFi service planned after the launch of caribmars.finance will provide users with a fun environment by linking with such GameFi as well as the lending function of NFT.

caribmars.finance has already donated seed MADAGASCAR (https://madagascar.co.uk/) and will continue to actively donate in the future, but future developments include launch pads and cryptocurrency markets. We are preparing for the release of financial services such as charts. If you have any suggestions for partnerships, please contact us using the contact information below.

Website

https://caribmars.finance

NFT market caribsea

https://caribsea.io

MASA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lvMW0_N6BA&t=5s

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/caribmars-finance-nft-marketplace-gamefi-defi-service-provider-will-be-featured-in-new-york-times-square.html

Media Company: PRESGIOUS GAMES S.A, Media Name: Daryl Flores, Media Phone: +1(985)5904271, Media Email: info@caribmaras.finance Media URL https://caribmars.finance