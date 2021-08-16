Joint military training exercise coming to Rawlins this fall

Aug 16, 2021

U.S. Air Force Reserve units are partnering with local Wyoming agencies to support a multistate “Rally in the Rockies” military training exercise this fall.

The Air Force units will conduct various training operations in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming using a variety of cargo and fighter aircraft, along with ground crews from other service branches.

Residents and motorists will likely see increased military presence with low-flying aircraft in southeast Wyoming from Sept. 12-17, especially in and around Camp Guernsey and the Muddy Gap area north of Rawlins.

The purpose of the large-scale training exercise is to refresh knowledge, skills, and techniques that have not been utilized since before 2000.

The training exercise is not open to the public, and there will not be any public parking or services at or near the training site. Additional information about the exercise will be released at a later date.