Mayor Bowser and DC Health Announce Vaccination Requirement for District Health Professionals

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health announced that by September 30, 2021 all health care workers in the District of Columbia must receive at least the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

This requirement applies to:

All licensed, certified and registered health professionals;

All EMS providers such as paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs); and

All unlicensed healthcare workers (i.e. patient care technicians, personal care aides, environmental services staff).

“As we continue to see a rise in the numbers of positive cases among unvaccinated persons across the city, it is necessary that we ensure all health care workers in the District are vaccinated to decrease the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, Director of DC Health. “This new mandate can reduce the likelihood of a COVID-19 outbreak in healthcare settings and among vulnerable populations.”

Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are required:

(a) before the date of submission of an application for licensure, certification, or registration; (b) on the date of submission of an application for renewal of licensure, registration, or certification; (c) before beginning employment or a contractual relationship if not required to have a license, certification, or registration; or (d) on or before a date specified by the Department of Health in written or electronic correspondence to the person.

Health care professionals may be exempt due to religious beliefs or medical conditions.