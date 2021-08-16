Turn Growls and Moans from Pandemic Protocols to a Paycheck
Job seekers find fun times at Kansas City’s Beast and Edge of Hell Haunted Houses
We do what we have to do to open safely while creating a fun place to work and experience”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has driven whines and whimpers and many dull days and nights limiting opportunities to get out to make money and have fun. However, the call to work at the Beast and Edge of Hell Haunted Houses, located in Kansas City’s West Bottoms, offer a venue to kill two birds with one stone, so to speak. The combination of employment and fun are the standard for those working at these nationally recognized haunts. Auditions will be held on August 18 and August 26 at the Beast from 6-8 pm.
— Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, aka Queen of Haunts
Edge of Hell, Beast, and Macabra Cinema are mega haunts that operate on multiple floors within mammoth, nineteenth-century buildings. In their 47th haunted house season, the haunt operators are taking applications for hundreds of positions, including ticket attendants, cashiers, technicians, operational staff, concessionaires, security, screeners, parking lot attendants, and more. Operators are planning to primarily be opened on weekends from September 10 through November 13.
These haunt professionals don’t take the scaring business lightly. Last season, Beast and Edge of Hell Haunted Houses opened with pandemic protocols to keep employees and visitors safe. For the first time in over 40 years of operations, protocols included everyone masking up. It was a creative challenge for the scare cast to incorporate a protective-health mask with their costumes, yet the scare professionals went all out and are required to wear protective masks again in 2021.
“We do what we have to do to open safely while creating a fun place to work and experience,” said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, also known as the Queen of Haunts.
Applicants must be at least 16 years old, have a valid driver’s license and another form of identification, and pass a background check. Full Moon Productions rigorously screens qualified applicants and is an equal opportunity employer. Visitor masks must be protective-health masks that are not mistaken to be costume masks to ensure there isn't confusion between cast and patron.
About Full Moon Productions
Full Moon Productions owns and operates world-class haunted house attractions since 1975 and has prioritized helping children and pet charities in the community, including the anti-bullying program “Don’t Be A Monster.” The Edge of Hell, Beast, and Macabre Cinema Haunted Houses are located in the West Bottoms Historic District off the 12th Street Bridge near Downtown Kansas City. Kansas City’s Historic West Bottoms District, off the 12th Street Bridge - 1401 W. 13th, KCMO 64102 www.kcbeast.com or www.edgeofhell.com
