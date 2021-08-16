The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center Opens to Patients

/EIN News/ -- Waxahachie, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, located in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, has recently opened its doors to patients needing complex hernia repair. As one of the few hernia centers in the United States focusing exclusively on complex hernias, founder and complex hernia surgeon Dr. Mazen Iskandar has created a unique offering in North Texas. The center is receiving new patients and physician referrals.

The center is located in Waxahachie, a 20-minute drive from Dallas-Fort Worth, and works in tandem with the Baylor, Scott, and White Medical Center. The center offers minimally invasive surgery options coupled with an excellent bedside manner. The center's goal is to bring an improved, healthier quality of life to patients suffering from complex hernias. The center operates with a listen-first approach with a team of collaborative medical professionals in a world-class hospital.

Mazen Iskandar's complex hernia patients are grateful a center is now available. Recent patient Jose Gonzalez states, "After two years of increasing pain and discomfort following an operation, my quality of life was getting worse and worse as the months went on. I wanted to feel whole again. Dr. Iskandar told me in the first meeting that he was 90% sure he could repair my growing hernia with no recurrence. He was very reassuring to me. A few months after surgery, Dr. Iskandar told me I was back to normal. Now I can ride my motorcycles and go off-roading in my Jeep. I can move around without discomfort and pain. It's a night-and-day change."



Dr. Iskandar, MD, FACS, is a board-certified general surgeon with fellowship training in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery. He joined Baylor Scott & White in 2019 after spending most of his training and career in New York City. Dr. Iskandar received his medical degree from the American University of Beirut and completed a general surgery residency training at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York City. After obtaining a fellowship in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery from NYU-Langone in Brooklyn, he was appointed as an assistant professor of surgery at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, where he practiced for several years.

Dr. Iskandar's additional training allowed him to develop his skills and focus on his passion for bariatric surgery, complex abdominal wall reconstruction, and hernia surgery. Under his leadership, the Iskandar Complex Hernia Center was established to manage simple to more challenging complex and recurrent hernias. Dr. Iskandar's philosophy is to achieve durable and favorable outcomes by providing better patient preparation for surgery and using innovative techniques and materials, including robotic surgery.

Dr. Iskandar is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a Fellow of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, and a member of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgery. He has several peer-reviewed publications, book chapters, and presentations/abstracts in the field of hernia and bariatric surgery. In addition, he has been invited to medical conferences to present lectures on his specialty.

Patients or referring physicians may schedule consultations at https://iskandarcenter.com.

