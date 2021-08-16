Terah Moxley Joins Simpson Tuegel Law Firm As Partner
The Simpson Tuegel Law Firm
High-achieving litigator will become an integral part of the women's and victims’ rights firm
I’m delighted that this brilliant attorney, recognized as an outstanding litigator, will join the firm. With Terah, we’ll be able to multiply our capacity to fight for meaningful change.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DALLAS, August 16 – Nationally known litigation boutique The Simpson Tuegel Law Firm announced today that “Hotshot Employment Attorney” Terah Moxley will join the firm as a partner.
— Michelle Simpson Tuegel
Moxley, who graduated first in her class at Baylor Law, “is passionate about the impact litigation on behalf of women and victims the firm is best known for,” Michelle Simpson Tuegel said.
“We were in the same graduating class at Baylor Law, and I’m delighted that this incredibly brilliant attorney who has consistently been recognized as an outstanding litigator will now join the firm,” Michelle Simpson Tuegel said. “With Terah on our team, we’ll be able to accomplish so much more for our clients, and multiply our capacity to fight for meaningful change.”
Moxley is Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a skillset which dovetails with, and enhances, the firm’s focus on sexual harassment and abuse cases. In addition, Moxley’s accomplishments and honors include:
DALLAS, August 16 – Nationally known litigation boutique The Simpson Tuegel Law Firm announced today that “Hotshot Employment Attorney” Terah Moxley will join the firm as a partner.
Moxley, who graduated first in her class at Baylor Law, “is passionate about the impact litigation on behalf of women and victims the firm is best known for,” Michelle Simpson Tuegel said.
“We were in the same graduating class at Baylor Law, and I’m delighted that this incredibly brilliant attorney who has consistently been recognized as an outstanding litigator will now join the firm,” Michelle Simpson Tuegel said. “With Terah on our team, we’ll be able to accomplish so much more for our clients, and multiply our capacity to fight for meaningful change.”
Moxley is Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a skillset which dovetails with, and enhances, the firm’s focus on sexual harassment and abuse cases. In addition, Moxley’s accomplishments and honors include:
* Practiced employment law for 10 years at a women-owned law firm
* Handled multiple appellate matters in intermediate courts of appeals across Texas, the Supreme Court of Texas, and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals
* “Texas Rising Star 2018-2021,” Super Lawyers
* “Up-and-Coming 50 Women Lawyers of 2021” by Super Lawyers
* D Magazine’s “Best Lawyers of 2021”
* D Magazine’s “Best Lawyers Under 40, 2020-2021”
* Best Lawyers in America 2021
* Was profiled by D Magazine in January 2021 (”Hey Employers, Watch Out for the Emojis”)
* Fellow, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers
* Member, Dallas Bar Association’s WE LEAD 2020 class
* Member of Junior League of Dallas since 2014, served on Board of Directors for the Junior League of Dallas 2020
* Served as ex officio member of Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas 2018-2019
“I have watched Michelle’s work for years and admired what she is doing. I am so looking forward to joining Michelle in the fight for issues we’re both passionate about,” Moxley said. “We are going to make a powerful team to continue to successfully represent our clients.”
# # #
Attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel of The Simpson Tuegel Law Firm has represented sexual abuse survivors in high-profile cases such as the Larry Nassar litigation against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, victims of abusive doctors at University of Southern California and the University of Michigan, and clergy abuse survivors in New York and survivors connected to the Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report. Michelle is licensed in Texas and New York.
L.J. Williamson
Newsroom PR
+1 818-823-0027
lj@newsroompr.com