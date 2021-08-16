Submit Release
News Search

There were 600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,642 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sends Message to Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar Download logo

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates in the Kingdom of Morocco Nasser Bourita, received today a written message from HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was delivered by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Morocco, Fahad bin Ibrahim Al Mana, during his meeting with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

You just read:

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sends Message to Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs

Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.