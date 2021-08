India Disposable Protective Clothing Market Growing Rapidly at 15.5% CAGR with Value of $1.43Billion by 2027

India Disposable Protective Clothing Market

India Disposable Protective Clothing Market is driven by increasing demand from end-user industries such as food and beverages and medical.

India Disposable protective clothing market is set to surpass USD 1.43 billion by 2027 and registering a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2027, According to the report by Allied Market Research. The report offers an in-depth analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, key investment pockets, major segments, Porter's Five Forces, and competitive scenario.Rise in demand from end-user industries such as food and beverages and medical along with strict government regulations drive the India disposable protective clothing market. However, high costs associated with production of multipurpose clothing hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in investments in research and development activities present new opportunities in the coming years.

On the basis of type, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of segments including polypropylene, polyester, and others.India Disposable Protective Clothing Market, By Type1. Polyethylene2. Polypropylene3. Polyester4. OthersBased on end-user industry, the healthcare segment held the largest market share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and will maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes segments such as manufacturing, oil & gas, defense, and others.Based on application, the thermal segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. The research also explores segments such as mechanical, chemical, radiation, and others.India Disposable Protective Clothing Market, By Application1. Thermal2. Mechanical3. Chemical4. Radiation5. OthersLeading players of the India disposable protective clothing market analyzed in the report include LakeLand Gloves and Safety Apparel Pvt. Ltd., Surgeine Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd, Narang Medical Limited, Mallcom (India) Ltd, GPC Medical Limited, and Amaryllis Healthcare.

Covid-19 Scenario:1. The demand for disposable protective clothing has been increased significantly as protective equipment for medical staff deployed for treatment of coronavirus infected patients.2. With considerable increase in number of Covid-19 cases, Indian governments have been importing personal protective clothing from various countries such as Singapore to fulfill the demand. Moreover, other medical staff has been using this type of clothing for preventing cross-contamination.3. Many companies have invested in manufacturing of disposable protective clothing for meeting the ever-increasing demand. They have also donated their machinery compatible for producing clothing to scale up production.4. The demand from the food and beverages sector has been increased for safety of employees and prevention of cross-contamination.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the India disposable protective clothing market based on type, product, application, and end-user industry.CHAPTER 4:INDIA DISPOSABLE PROTECTIVE CLOTHING MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE4.1.Overview4.2.Polyethylene4.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region4.3.Polypropylene4.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region4.4.Polyester4.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2.Market size and forecast, by region4.5.Others4.5.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2.Market size and forecast, by region