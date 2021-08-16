United Real Estate Partners Opens Second Location in Garden District
Company Expands Footprint to Increase Service to Agents and Clients in Metro New OrleansNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Real Estate Partners, one of the Greater New Orleans area's most successful 100% commission brokerages, has announced the opening of its second office location in the Lower Garden District of New Orleans at 1700 Josephine St. Suite B; New Orleans, LA 70130
United Real Estate Partners' new office location supports its expansion in the New Orleans market while also better-serving its agents and their clients throughout the region. Since the launch of this brokerage at its Metairie location in 2017, United Real Estate Partners has enjoyed tremendous growth with a current roster of around 70 licensed Realtors® and 7 professionals on its support staff. With this additional New Orleans location, area agents and their clients now have more choices and convenience to utilize and conduct business closer to their field areas.
United Real Estate Partners is tailored to suit the needs of today's most successful agents. Its technology-enabled, cafe-style design reflects clients' preferences for modern, comfortable meeting spaces. The location was carefully selected for its convenient proximity to New Orleans' population center and adjacent neighborhoods, private parking, and high visibility allowing agents and clients easy access to the office.
“I'm thrilled for this expansion, both for United Real Estate Partners and the opportunities we offer to New Orleans agents and consumers. Our brokerage provides a completely new business model to this region, and it's changing the trajectory of our agents' careers like nothing I've seen in the field. We've witnessed a whirlwind of market changes in the last 18 months, and our brand offers agents, buyers and sellers incomparable advantages in this and any housing market,” says Tom Bookhardt, CEO of United Real Estate Partners. “Expanding our 100% commission model and proprietary technology to New Orleans area agents provides them the freedom to structure deals according to their clients’ needs, as well as assist buyers to react quickly to inventory changes.
“Regardless of what tomorrow brings, we're poised to continue breaking records and have high expectations for our new location. This space was chosen carefully for its convenient proximity to I-10, the Westbank, and Jefferson and Orleans parishes. It's a state-of-the-art business suite ready for agents to welcome clients and conduct their business in a secure, fully-functional space 24/7,” explained Gayle Jenkins, Managing Broker.
United Real Estate has a national network of more than 100 offices and 11,400 Agents in 27 states. Just this year, the brand was recognized as the 8th Largest Brokerage in the Nation by RISMedia's 2021 Power Broker Report and the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Brokerage in the Nation by REALTrends' 500.
Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedPartners.com or call 504-305-4930.
About United Real Estate
United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent compensation model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 27 states with more than 100 offices and 11,400 agents.
