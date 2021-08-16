98° ANNOUNCES NEW REMIX PLAYLIST “SUMMER OF 98°” SET TO RELEASE ON AUGUST 20

Summer of 98 Degrees - The Remixes 98 Degrees Logo 98 Degrees - Jeff Timmons, Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre

The International Pop Band Also Returns to Stage at the Infamous Mandalay Bay Beach in Las Vegas on September 16

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 98° is making Summer 2021 the hottest one yet with their new Remix Playlist “Summer of 98” as part of their 98 Days of Summer campaign, which is set to release on August 20th from UMe. The remix EP features songs and remixes of the group’s most popular hits including “Heat It Up,” “I Do (Cherish You),” “Invisible Man,” “Because of You,” “The Hardest Thing,” and more fan favorites.

Pre-save Summer of 98° The Remixes to your Spotify library or pre-add to your Apple Music library here: https://98degrees.lnk.to/SummerRemixesPR.

The International pop band is also returning to the stage to end this summer in style with a performance at the Mandalay Bay Beach as part of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino’s 2021 Concerts on the Beach Series on Thursday, September 16 at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $44.98 and are available at TicketMaster.com.

One of the best-selling boy bands of the ‘90s, the group features Jeff Timmons, brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre. Inspired to get back together during the pandemic, the band is scheduled to make their return to the stage in August as they begin their “98 Days of Summer” campaign. In anticipation of their return, the guys recently released their new single and video “Where Do You Wanna Go.” The vibrant, catchy pop song/video, is the group’s first in eight years, and was produced and co-written by DJ LUX and released under 98 INC / Johnny Wright Entertainment.

The 98 Days of Summer campaign, which launched in June, features 98 days of throwback photos, video clips, and unreleased music on the group’s social media channels, culminating in the release of their remix EP on August 20th.

Fans can follow the journey and stay on top of all the latest by following the group on their Social Media Platforms:

Instagram: @98degrees

Twitter: @98official

Facebook: @Official98degrees

ABOUT 98°

Starting with its 1997 self-titled debut album 98°, the band rose to fame during the band-boy-crazed era of the late ‘90s. Their platinum debut featured the Top 10 hit single “Invisible Man.” In 1998, their second release 98° and Rising went 5x platinum and featured the classic chart-topping Top 10 singles “Because of You” and “The Hardest Thing” and the classic wedding favorite “I Do (Cherish You).” Their third album This Christmas, released in 1998, went 5x platinum and spawned the Top 40 hit single “This Gift.” This was followed by Revelation in 2000 which went 2x platinum. It featured the hit single “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche),” which became the most added Top 40 single in history, allowing the song to debut strongly at No. 2 in the Billboard 100 charts – becoming the highest-charting single in its debut week by a boy band during that time. 98° was also featured on Mariah Carey’s chart-topper “Thank God I Found You” that same year. The group released a greatest hits album in 2002. “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)” became the most added Top 40 single in history with 170 adds on radio in its initial week, allowing the song to debut strongly at No. 2 in the Billboard 100 charts, becoming the highest-charting single in its debut week by a boy band during that time. The American/R&B Vocal group has sold more than 15 million records worldwide and achieved eight Top 40 singles in the U.S.

For More Information:

TAG Collective

Marilyn Lopez | Marilyn@TAGCollective.com | 917.209.9514

Daniel Chartock | Daniel@TAGCollective.com | 212.951.0501