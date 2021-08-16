Water Desalination Market Worth US$ 35.5 Billion by 2031: Viisongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has Published A New Report On Global Water Desalination Market Report Forecast 2021-2031. Forecasts By Technology (Reverse Osmosis, Multi Stage Flash Distillation, Multi Effect Distillation, Electro Dialysis, Others), By Source (Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water, Others), By Application (Municipal, Industrial, Commercial). PLUS Profiles of Leading Water Desalination Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

Global water desalination market was valued at US$ 14.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$ 35.5 billion by 2031. Water scarcity and drought-like scenarios have emerged internationally as a result of deteriorating environmental circumstances such as increasing pollution, changing weather patterns, and deforestation. Various governments are investing in the development of desalination facilities in order to combat this problem, which is likely to increase demand for the technology.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/water-desalination-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Rapid industrialization has put further demand on the world's water resources. For manufacturing and other tasks, the growth of industrial-based processes necessitates a considerable amount of water. Water is required for numerous operations in industries such as oil & gas, agriculture, paper and pulp, and food and beverage. Growing industrial end-user demand for water is predicted to boost demand for desalination facilities, resulting in increased demand for the equipment.

To match the operational knowledge supplied by the private sector, governments around the world are adopting the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Furthermore, government-led initiatives are predicted to enhance market expansion, resulting in increasing demand for desalination equipment during the projection period.

COVID-19 Impact on water desalination Market

Many countries have decided to go into complete lockdown for a few months as a result of the pandemic situation. One of the main reasons for the market's downturn in the second quarter of 2020 is this. This market, on the other hand, is predicted to recover in a V shape. COVID-19 has resulted in a significant increase in consumer expenditure on healthy products. This is one of the primary drivers of the water desalination industry in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2021.

In 2021, many companies are expected to invest on seawater desalination technologies by understanding the market demand. Rising number of small scale companies in water desalination market in municipal and residential application segment is expected to propel the market demand in coming years.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand of Industrial Wastewater Treatment at Global Level

The market is expected to be driven by a surge in investments in these types of equipment and facilities, as well as the growth of the oil and gas sectors. According to the India and US-based market research and consulting business, increased demand for clean water attributable to rising population, industrialization, and rapid urbanization in emerging nations is resulting in a significant increase in the adoption of the equipment. “The market is expected to be driven by rising demands for reduced global water footprints and high-quality yields in growing economies such as the Asia Pacific area.

Membrane separation, disinfection, biological, and sludge dewatering are all important equipment categories. According to Grand View Research, membrane separation has the biggest market share of 6.16 billion US dollars in 2020. “Over the forecast period, rising awareness of the usefulness of nanofiltration and reverse osmosis for wastewater treatment applications is likely to increase the membrane separation product segment.”

In developed markets such as the United States, Canada, Germany, and Japan, strict regulations aimed at controlling water pollution in manufacturing and municipal levels through the use of environmentally friendly means are expected to increase the demand for biological wastewater treatment equipment .

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/water-desalination-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Market Opportunities

Technological Advancement in Seawater Water Desalination is Projected Create New Market Opportunity

The increasing shortage of water for domestic and industrial use is expected to be a major driver of demand for seawater desalination systems. Furthermore, over the projected period, the rising emphasis on treating seawater to conserve freshwater reserves is expected to drive demand for seawater desalination equipment .

Several seawater desalination methods have been developed in recent decades to help arid regions of the world supplement their water supply. Many countries are unable to afford these technologies as a source of fresh water due to high desalination prices. However, the steadily expanding use of saltwater desalination has proved that it is a viable water resource independent of rainfall changes. A seawater desalination process divides saline seawater into two streams: a fresh water stream with low dissolved salt concentrations and a concentrated brine stream.

Competitive Landscape

Water desalination market is designed, manufactured, and installed by a number of prominent participants in the market. Desalination facilities are designed, built, started up, operated, and maintained by major corporations who provide end-to-end services. Furthermore, market participants are always conducting research and development to improve desalination technology solutions.

Some of the companies profiled in the report include ACCIONA, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd., BASF SE Company, Veolia Company, Cytec Solvay Group, Suez SA, IDE Technologies Ltd., Xylem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Gurit Holding, SGL Carbon SE Company, Melrose Industries Plc Company, and Water Oasis Group Ltd.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the water desalination market and leading companies . You will find data, trends, and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Utilities Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Sara Peerun

Commercial Director

Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 207 549 9987

USA Tel: 00 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: 00 353 1 695 0006

Email: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.