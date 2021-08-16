Submit Release
Protective Coatings Market to Reach USD 21.2 Billion in 2028; Rising Usage in Smartphones and Tablets to Prevent Corrosion will Aid Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protective coatings market is set to gain impetus from the increasing transformation in the mobility, performance, and size of electronic gadgets. Components of devices, such as wearables, tablets, and smartphones, can often corrode if exposed to pollutants. These coatings help to protect them and surge their life span. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Protective Coatings Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 12.0 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2021 to USD 21.2 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.


COVID-19 Pandemic: Halt of Raw Material Manufacturing in Asia Pacific to Hinder Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the temporary halt of raw material production in various countries owing to lockdown measures. Thailand, Singapore, Japan, China, and India are considered to be the major suppliers of raw materials. But, strict government norms to prevent transmission of the coronavirus have delayed import and export activities. The RICS Global Construction Monitor, for instance, declared that the condition of the construction industry in Asia Pacific continued to deteriorate in Q2 2020.


List of protective coatings vendors operating in the global market:

  • The Sherwin-Williams Company (Ohio, U.S.)
  • PPG Industries, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)
  • Jotun (Sandefjord, Norway)
  • Akzo Nobel N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)
  • Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)
  • Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland)
  • The Chemours Company (Delaware, U.S.)
  • Dulux Protective Coatings (California, U.S.)
  • Oasis Paints (Sharjah, United Arab Emirates)
  • Wacker Chemie AG (Munich, Germany)
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Düsseldorf, Germany)
  • NIPSEA GROUP (Singapore)
  • Berger Paints (West Bengal, India)
  • Hempel A/S (Lyngby, Denmark)
  • Dow (Michigan, U.S.)
  • Other Key Players


Segments

Infrastructure & Construction Segment Held 24.0% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

By end-use industries, the market is divided into mining, power generation, automotive, infrastructure & construction, marine, industrial, oil & gas, and others. Amongst these, the infrastructure & construction segment generated 24.0% in terms of the protective coatings market share in 2020. It remained at the forefront because of the increasing usage of these coatings in industrial constructions to lower the influence of corrosive gases and improve heat resistance.


Report Coverage

Our research report aims to estimate the future growth potential and size of the protective coatings industry. It covers factors influencing growth, such as industry-specific challenges, opportunities, restraints, and drivers. The report also involves extensive secondary sources, databases, and directories, such as Health & Safety Council of North America (SEHSC), Bloomberg, Silicone Industry Association of Japan (SIAJ), Factiva, Hoovers, and Chemical Weekly.


Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Need to Prevent Concrete Structures from Corrosion will Bolster Growth

Protective coatings help in enhancing the aesthetics of a structure. Besides, they can add new colors to the concrete and improve its longevity by preventing surface fractures, sealing, and water infiltration. Concrete buildings are often exposed to multiple environmental conditions, such as pollution and atmospheric carbonation. Concrete degradation and corrosion are the two main issues faced by builders. When coatings are used on the concrete, they can safeguard the structure against physical and chemical damages. However, regulatory bodies have implemented strict norms on the usage of solvent-borne solutions as they release volatile organic compounds (VOCs). It may hamper the protective coatings market growth in the near future.


Regional Insights

Expansion of Mining and Automotive Industries to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, in 2020, Asia Pacific stood at USD 5.0 billion in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the rising government investments in the development of new infrastructure, especially in China and India. At the same time, the expansion of the industrial, infrastructure & construction, marine, automotive, and power industries would propel regional growth. In North America, on the other hand, the high demand for electric vehicles would drive the automotive industry, thereby aiding growth. Additionally, the surging state and federal spending in institutional buildings and public works is set to accelerate the demand for protective coatings in this region.


Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Unveiling Innovative Solutions to Compete with Their Rivals

The global market includes a large number of renowned companies that are majorly focusing on introducing novel solutions for a wide range of industries as per their requirements. A few others are conducting exhaustive R&D activities to keep up with the high consumer demand.


Below are the two significant industry developments:

  • March 2021: PPG unveiled the PPG PITTHANE® ULTRA LS high-performance polyurethane topcoat. It can be used in corrosive environments requiring low sheen to hide surface imperfections and limit glare.
  • August 2020: Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine launched the latest rapid curing technology for lowering the labor costs and application time required to protect structural steel.


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions.

