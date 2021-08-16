Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,639 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: SA Reports 10 139 New COVID-19 Cases, 272 Deaths

South African Government Download logo

South Africa has recorded 10, 139 new COVID-19 cases and 272 COVID-19 related deaths.

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), this represents a positivity rate of 21%.

This brings the total number of reported COVID-19 cases to 2, 605, 586 with 77, 141 total Covid-19 related fatalities reported.

In the past 24 hours, 219 new COVID-19 related hospitalisations have been reported.

The majority of new cases were reported in KwaZulu-Natal with 2, 878 new cases and the Western Cape with 2, 607 new cases.

Eastern Cape accounts for 1, 352 new cases, Gauteng has 1, 241 new cases, Free State reports 517 new cases, North West has 450 new cases, Mpumalanga accounts for 429 new cases, the Northern Cape has 406 new cases and Limpopo has the least new cases with 259 reported.

In the last 24 hours 10, 039 vaccines were administered, while 9, 387, 129 have been administered in total. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Africa: SA Reports 10 139 New COVID-19 Cases, 272 Deaths

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.