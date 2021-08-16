Ambassador Bader Winds up Kwacjok, Wau Inspection Visit

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to South Sudan, Christian Bader, accompanied among others by Hon. Simon Mijok Mijak, Minister of Road and Bridges and The United Nations Offices for Projects (UNOPS) Country Representative, Peter Mutoredzanwa, has concluded his inspection visit in Warrap and Western Bahr el Ghazal states from August 10 to 12.

Ambassador Bader and his delegation witnessed the completion of very important EU-financed road infrastructures such as the road from regional state capital Kwacjok to Lunyaker, connecting areas of high agricultural potential, the Kwacjok Bridge over Jur River, saving a detour of 150kms and the road from Kangi to Kwacjok, connecting to the state capitals of Wau and Aweil.

“You cannot have peace, stability and development without sustainable road infrastructures,” said Ambassador Bader. The European diplomat further said the EU remains committed to helping the government of South Sudan bring basic services –including security- to local communities, improve access for humanitarian actors and develop trade by creating local markets.

Bader also announced that the EU was able to secure an additional funding of 20M Euros for the resilience component of the feeder roads programme, bringing the total funding to 36M Euros and that other feeder roads would be opened in Western Bahr el Ghazal (like the road connecting Kangi to Bisellia) and in Upper Nile State.

UNOPS implements the feeder roads construction projects while the World Food Programme implemented the construction of Kwacjok Bridge over Jur River with financial support from the European Union respectively.