Renewable Energy Market Growing Rapidly at 6.1% CAGR with Value of $1,512.3 Billion by 2025

(268 Pages PDF with Insights) Renewable Energy Market by Type and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Allied Market Research titled, "Renewable Energy Market by Type and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025," the renewable energy market accounted for revenue of $928.0 Billion in 2017 and is anticipated to generate $1,512.3 Billion by 2025. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.The emergence of the Asia-Pacific region as a significant player in the renewable energy market and initiatives taken by the government are the two major factors that drive the growth of the market. However high manufacturing cost impedes the market growth up to a certain extent. On the other hand, the increase in electric vehicles is expected to create multiple opportunities for the market in the upcoming future. Based on type, the hydroelectric power segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for nearly 63% of the total market share in 2017. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance by the end of 2025. On the other hand, the solar energy segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.4% from 2017 to 2025.Based on end-user, the industry segment contributed to the largest market revenue , accounting for nearly 44% of the total market share in 2017. The segment would remain dominant throughout the study period. However, the commercial end-user segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.Based on geography, the market across the Asia-Pacific region contributed the lion's share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share. The region would continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2025.