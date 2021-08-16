CryptX Investments Now Manufacturing and Selling Crypto Mining Containers from Recycled Materials
Containers designed to provide the best cooling in the hottest southern U.S. climatesMARKSVILLE, LA, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptX Investments has announced the launch of a new mining container division that will manufacture and sell cryptocurrency mining containers built with recycled materials. The new containers are manufactured to withstand the hottest southern U.S. climates and provide the best cooling available compared to other containers currently on the market. The models when released will be available in multiple sizes to provide clients with the best setups to fit their needs.
CryptX Investments is the only company that offers the public the ability to own their own crypto mining rigs. CryptX maintains and runs the rigs sold, giving investors an easy and convenient option to enter the crypto market without worrying about technical issues, the hassle of keeping their unit running 24/7 or constantly watching the market. The company provides everything the average person needs to enter the crypto mining market. Now with their container division CryptX is offering the best combination offered in the US on having both standalone container units and RTM (Ready To Mine) container units fully loaded with your choice of cryptocurrency mining rigs.
“CryptX can help you understand the market, understand how it works and assist you in starting your cryptocurrency path. We can build and manage your cryptocurrency mining rig straight from our safe and secure locations, so you do not have to worry about whether or not you are making money each day on your investment. You do not have to worry about what happens if your internet drops or how much your electricity bill will rise each month. We take care of all that hassle and worry for you. Whether mining for personal investment, adding to your current retirement plans or simply businesses looking to diversify, we’re here to help you build that path forward into the future of finances together,” said Tony Dupuy, President of Business Development and Operations for CryptX.
The U.S.-owned and operated company is also seeking to use its resources and partnerships to take its entire mining operation off the country’s electrical grid and switch to its Gulf of Mexico Energy (G.O.M.E.) Project by October 2022. This will provide clients with a cheaper alternative to utilizing standard electricity from city utilities as well as a cleaner carbon footprint, as well as begin the foundation of building the largest network of mining operations along the Southern US Coast.
For more information, visit cryptxinvestments.com.
