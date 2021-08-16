Robot End Effector Market Anticipated to Reach $15,623.0 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 16.9%
COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Robot End Effector MarketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The robot end-effector is a robotic device fixed on the end of a robotic arm, which reacts to the operating system around the robot. It is used for operations such as picking & placing objects, assembling product pieces and stacking cartons & parcels. Robot end effectors that are fixed on robot arm and act in coordination with grippers, process tools, and sensors.
The robot end-effector market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $ 15.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2030.
Get Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12896
Increase in adoption of collaborative robots in the industries has significantly boosted the demand for robot end effectors. In addition, adoption of automation in manufacturing and logistic industries has helped to carry out operations at faster rate and with higher accuracy with the help of robot end effectors. Thus, all these factors collectively are anticipated to notably contribute toward the growth of the global robot end effector market during the forecast period.
Top 10 Leading Players
ABB
Destaco (Dover Corporation)
Kuka AG
Millibar, Inc.
Piab AB
Robotiq
Schmalz
Toyota Industries Corporation (Bastian Solutions, LLC)
Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co. KG
Zimmer Group
Key Benefits
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current robot end effector market trends, future estimations, and dynamics.
In-depth robot end effector market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The robot end effector market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.
Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12896
Key Market Segments
By Type
Grippers
Process Tools
Sensors
Tool Changers
By Application
Handling
Assembling
Welding
Others
By End-User
Automotive
Electronics
Food & Beverage
Metal & Machinery
Others
By Robot Type
Traditional Industrial Robots
Collaborative Robots
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12896
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn