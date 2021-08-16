Gummy Vitamins Market is Anticipated to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2026- Top 10 Leading Companies & Covid-19 Impact
Recent years have seen consumers transition toward supplements that are made of natural colorants, vitamins rich, low calories and free from synthetic additivesPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gummy Vitamins Market by Type (Single Vitamin, Multivitamin, and Prebiotics), Demographics (Children and Adult), and Sales Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global gummy vitamins industry garnered $5.7 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019–2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, market size& trends, market estimations, key investment pockets, top segments, and business performance of key players.
With rapidly increasing awareness about wellness and personal health, people across the globe are now incorporating vitamins and dietary supplements as part of routine diet. According to AMR study more than 60% of adults are consuming vitamin on daily basis and more than 50% take a supplement daily. Consumers are now much more dependent for vitamins and other essential nutrients on additional supplements apart from food intake. The dietary supplement market has expanded rapidly amidst rise in vitamin deficiency among population, proliferation of preventative healthcare solutions, and taste & convenience; thus, motivating children and adults alike to take vitamins.
Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6429
Based on type, the multivitamin segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global gummy vitamins market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that most of the consumers have turned to fortified gummies as a convenient and healthy dietary supplement. The prebiotics segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.0% till 2026. This is attributed to upsurge in consumption of functional foods, which have potentially positive effects on health.
Based on demographics, the adult segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global gummy vitamins market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance during 2019–2026, owing to very high prevalence of vitamin deficiency amongst them. Simultaneously, the children segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by the end of 2026. Stakeholders in the industry are offering supplements in gummy forms to entice kids, which has driven the segment growth.
Based on geography, North America generated the highest share in 2018, holding nearly half of the global gummy vitamins market. The fact that the key players in the region are adapting innovative strategies in order to sustain in the highly competitive market has boosted the growth. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% throughout the estimated period. People in this province have become health conscious and are opting for healthier lifestyle; thereby, adding gummy vitamins in their day-to-day consumption which, in turn, has reinforced the market growth.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6429
Leading market players analyzed in the research are Bayer AG., Church & Dwight, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Pharmavite LLC, The Honest Company, Inc., Olly Public Benefit Corporation, SmartyPants Vitamins, Hero Nutritionals LLC, Bettera Wellness, and Ion Labs, Inc.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn