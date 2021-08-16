At a CAGR of 40.40% Sports Analytics Market Size to Garner $6,376.45 Million by 2026
Owing to the increasing demand for monitoring and tracking data of players, the number of wearable devices in the sports industry is increasing.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for real-time data access, rise in amount of on-field data, and surge in demand for predictive insights into fan preferences drive the growth of the global sports analytics market. However, high maintenance and investment costs and lack of awareness about technology in sports hinder the market growth. On the other hand, availability of cost-effective and high-end computing solutions and rise in demands of analytics for complex data streaming create new opportunities in the market.
The global sports analytics market generated $425.76 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $6.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 40.40% from 2019 to 2026.
Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest market share in 2018, contributing more than half of the global sports analytics market, and is estimated to Based on region, Europe held the major market share, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share of the global sports analytics market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.
The region is expected to adopt sports analytics at a high rate to bring great improvements in players performance and the team performance. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 42.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to the increase in sports organizations and emerging new clubs in the region. Moreover, North America contributed to the second-largest share in terms of revenue.maintain its highest share in terms of revenue by 2026. This is attributed to the increase in the adoption of these systems due to enhanced security features provided by the on-premise model. However, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 42.6% during the forecast period. This is due to the different services provided by the cloud.
Based on component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global sports analytics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due to automation solutions are cheaper than solutions and are faster to deploy. However, the service segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 42.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to rise in need of various different services such as managed service and professional services.
Profiling Key Players: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Stats Perform, Nielson Sports, Tableau Software, SAS Institute, Opta Sports, Trumedia Networks, and Sportradar AG.
