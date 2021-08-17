In the Wake of the Pandemic, Self-care Coach Pens Love Letter to Her Children, Says Self-care is Key to Mental Health

Author Gretchen Kadillak A Powerful You

According to the National Alliance for Caregiving, some 53 million adult Americans are caring for a loved one. The added stress of the pandemic, and lockdown weariness, has only increased the cases commonly known as “caregiver burnout,” but one self-care coach has the answer. Meet Gretchen Kadillak, an author and advocate for self-care and emotional wholeness. During the pandemic, Gretchen had a personal crisis, which led her to realize how much she missed her connection with her adult children. In a dark time where she says she was an unhappy, sugar addict, Gretchen found the light and is now teaching others how to cope and to thrive.

She emerged from the loneliness of the national lockdown with a love letter to her children. In her first ever children’s book “Am I Your Favorite?” Gretchen fills each page with quirky fun tales to show her kids how their special qualities make each one unique and yet loved all the same. In these troubling times, Gretchen, president of A Powerful You, felt it prudent to acknowledge these emotional holes in her children and fill them with love and kindness. As they turn the pages filled with beautiful illustrations, the words dance off the page in rhythmic rhymes to answer, Am I Your Favorite? Through this timeless children’s book, she encourages readers to take care of their mental well-being by building their confidence with insightful words only a mother can impart.

As a sought-after speaker and mother of three, Gretchen knows what it is like to be pulled in every direction. Today, the former Colorado beauty queen, once crowned Mrs. Aurora, is sounding the alarm for women hit the hardest in this area. She says women “are the ones that are the constant nurturers and need to hear that it is ok to take time to ‘take care of you’ so that you can continue to take care of all of the other things in their lives.” Through her children’s book, seminars, and private sessions, Gretchen shares the wisdom of making tough choices, so you can soar.

Gretchen, an engineer turned self-care champion, who describes herself as a “coffee loving girl that’s been married for 35 years, and loves her three grown children,” helps her clients through all facets of life. Whether it is the busy new mom trying to juggle the roles of wife and mommy, or the person taking care of their elderly parents, Gretchen teaches clients how to navigate those tough seasons of life.

Through the difficulties of life’s journey, Gretchen found “It's time to take care of YOU! Self-care is not selfish, it's self-full.”

For more information about Gretchen Kadillak, or the Am I Your Favorite? Series, contact Gretchen at gretchen@apowerfulyou.com or 720-635-2015.

