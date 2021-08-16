Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (15 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 10,102 In the last 7 days: 77,439 Cumulatively: 2,235,354

Hospitalized New: 16 In the last 7 days: 115 Critical Cases: 37

Deaths Today: 10 In the last 7 days: 69 Cumulatively: 959

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 418 (4.1%) In the last 7 days: 3,621 (4.6%)

Recovered Today: 10 In the last 7 days: 89

Vaccinated First dose today: 1,027 Fully vaccinated: 889,995