CAN STRESS KILL YOU IN YOUR 30'S
Woman sits under the tree , the ground covered with leaves, she appears to be under stress with deep thoughts
These are unprecedented times and are tough on everybody. Nobody and nothing ever prepared the world for this situation. Everything about this pandemic has increased the stress levels.”JAMAICA, NY, US, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How can stress kill you?
Reducing stress amidst the pandemic and promoting hair growth can be done simultaneously with the right vitamins.
According to the studies conducted in 2021 by WHO, more than 700,000 thousand suicides have occurred in the past year. The numbers are just increasing, especially after the pandemic. Aside from the economic difficulties, issues like depression, anxiety, and many more mental health problems are developing.
Kaiser Family Foundation Health Tracking Poll from July 2020 also found that people are experiencing various difficulties impacting their mental health. Many are experiencing difficulty sleeping 36% or eating 32%, increasing alcohol consumption or substance use 12%, and worsening chronic conditions 12% due to worry and stress over the pandemic. Lockdown has caused a rise of these negative impacts, affecting many people's mental health to a large extent. Many find it hard to handle the stress from work, home, and the current situation altogether, which results in them taking drastic steps. This article answers common questions people ask amidst the pandemic, such as can stress kill you. And essential vitamins are needed to handle stress and improve our physical health.
Does stress cause hair fall?
Psychological stress can cause telogen effluvium, a hair loss caused by high pressure and anxiety levels. Moreover, a study conducted by Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons has now discovered that graying of hair can be associated with psychological stress or anxiety.
How to get thick hair, preventing hair fall?
Every person's ultimate wish is to have long and thick hair with zero percent hair falls. Though that may not be possible, eating a healthy diet and proper exercise does help reduce hair loss, thereby promoting the growth of thick hair. Some vitamins that help hair growth are Vitamin C, B-Vitamins, Iron, Zinc, and many more. Here are a few diet ideas for the healthy development of thick hair.
Curry leaves:
As an effective antioxidant, curry leaves can efficiently provide the required moisture to the scalp and remove the dead hair follicles. They are rich in beta carotene and protein, which are the best components to reduce hair weakening.
Spinach
The leaves are rich in Iron, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and protein, essential components for hair regrowth. They also contain sebum which functions as a natural hair conditioner. Omega- 3 fatty acids, potassium, magnesium, and calcium are also present in these spinach leaves, which help people get thick hair.
Seed varieties like Flaxseed and Chia seeds
High in essential components like Vitamin E, Zinc, Selenium, and Omega- 3 fatty acids, these seed varieties can immensely help grow thick hair and prevent hair fall. They provide elasticity to the hair and prevent the thinning of hair.
Eggs and dairy products:
Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and many more are rich in Vitamin B12, Iron, Zinc, and Omega 6 fatty acids. These are said to strengthen the hair and prevent hair loss. Eggs, especially, are said to be the best source for preventing hair fall.
Walnuts, Apricots, berries, and Cherries:
Nut varieties like walnuts contain many B vitamins, Vitamin E, and magnesium, which nourish the scalp. Apricots, berries, and cherries have a large amount of Vitamin C, protecting the hair follicles and enabling thick hair growth.
How do you handle stress at work and home?
Even in a normal situation, one in seven people seems to be under stress regarding their work, home problems, or other factors. In a pressurizing time like the pandemic, it has become common for people to experience stress regarding any situation. Home and workplace are two different areas that can create stress of different kinds. Some ask, can stress kill you? High levels of stress can cause various complications in our body, including high blood pressure, anxiety, depression, and many more. It is essential to have a balanced and healthy diet that helps to circumvent the symptoms of stress. Science shows that specific methods and diets can reduce stress.
Given below are some ways through which you can reduce stress.
Work out:
Exercise is one of the essential activities needed for a healthy lifestyle. It does now just reduce stress, but it also helps maintain a healthy physique and mind. As much as it seems complicated to get up and work out, doing it for a short amount of time daily can relieve your mind in the long run.
Here are some primary reasons as to why exercise helps relieve stress.
• Physical activity helps you sleep better. Only when you exert the excess energy stored in you will there be a requirement to recharge yourself. Thus, exercise promotes proper sleep.
• A hormone called cortisol is one of the primary hormones responsible for causing stress. A daily routine of physical activities and exercise can be of tremendous benefit to your health. Doctors usually recommend exercise for depression, anxiety, or any other mental health issues that cause stress.
• It becomes easier and almost common to devalue one's self-value and capabilities at times like these. With exercise, gaining confidence becomes much more accessible. Though this seems like a vague tip, it is much more effective than any other technique.
Meditation:
When the primary reason for stress-causing factors is analyzed, it becomes more visible that the primary reason for stress is crowded thoughts. In the busy life of contemporary times, it has become customary for people to have thousands of ideas every second of the day. Considering the pandemic situation, this has only increased, drowning many people in an unconscious state of stress.
How does meditation help with this?
Meditation provides a deep state of relaxation, allowing you to have a sense of tranquility and blissful peace. There are many kinds of meditation, including mantra, mindfulness, transcendental, Qi gong, tai chi, and many more. Meditation practice has been around for centuries, and many people have overcome addictions, depression, and anxiety, following this technique. Your mind and body will benefit through proper meditation in a calm environment for a few minutes daily.
