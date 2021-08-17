The PIERCE™ Certification Launches After Pandemic Delay
The PIERCE™ Model certification offers innovation in organizational leadership
Carter put the concepts of the model to immediate use and then surged them into real life scenarios”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Performance Improvement Ethics Risk & Communication Enhancement Model known as The PIERCE™ Model has been on a roll. Several tenants of the namesake, which first appeared in several writings authored by its architect Solomon Carter had been met with rave reviews over the last approximately 30 months. But once COVID-19 entered, there were inevitable delays in the PIERCE™ Model’s certification launch. Additionally, and more prominently, through the emergence of COVID, Carter saw an opportunity to help fight the pandemic by switching gears and using the business performance and leadership model to assist leadership teams, healthcare administrators and policy experts bring greater uniformity to the way different jurisdictions communicated critical data surrounding COVID-19. And so with the PIERCE™ Model as the foundation, Carter created a communications platform called “The COVID-19 Communications Pallet for Government Leaders, Policy and Healthcare Professionals.” The resource helped to systematize and streamline information for matrixed experts so that critical decisions could be made and shared with greater efficiency in order to save human lives nationally.
Enter The PIERCE™ Certification
The PIERCE™ Model Sr. communications manager Jeff Goldberg stated “Solomon Carter was able to take the business performance and leadership applications that he developed for organizations, and seamlessly apply them to the myriad of pain points that cities, states and local jurisdictions were having with the relaying and understanding of information surrounding how to best mitigate some of the challenges surrounding COVID communications. His communications pallet served as a vital communications template. As a result, we were able to be in contact with numerous Governor’s offices and other leadership teams to provide the mainframe concept for them to adapt and utilize in their respective areas of authority ” Goldberg sated. “Through the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID, as with many disasters, it spurned innovation. Carter put the concepts of the model to immediate use and then surged them into real life scenarios where the model proved to be successful which quite frankly, we already knew that it would be based on our past experience with the PIERCE™ Model’s concepts. The certification is new but it’s already tried and true.” He went on to say.
Additionally, the model has been utilized with tremendous success by Carter at Emory Healthcare where he is the inaugural leader of the Office of Professional Development. There, the PIERCE™ model serves as the foundation of much if not all of his work in training, HR, compliance, policy, process improvement, communication and in his work with the Vice President’s Office. But it is not until August 2021 that the actual certification has been launched.
The PIERCE™ certification covers a myriad of areas including but not limited to:
• Human resources
• Leadership and management
• Policies and procedures
• Performance improvement
• Compliance, ethics and risk
• Communication
• DEI and culture shaping
• Change management & Strategic development
Among the inaugural Emory class graduates were a dentist and University of Georgia MHA graduate and an aspiring MHA graduate entering the fall 2021 MHA/MBA program at Georgia State University.
“I am very pleased to see the maturation of the model in terms of it’s wide application which is what it was designed for from it’s inception. The certification is evidence of its success and far-reaching applications” stated Carter. “From the model’s concepts on 'The 3 most critical tenants of leadership' to its other concepts surrounding the purposes of policies and training, we’re all over the moon about its success. I can't say that I would have never imagined it but I am particularly pleased to see it come to life and do what it was designed to do which is surge performance in every way. I think that the best is yet to come."
About the architect: Solomon Carter is the architect of The PIERCE™ Model. He leads the Physicians Group Practices, Patient Financial Services Office of Professional Development at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta and is a special advisor to the Vice President. He also serves as the Executive Director of All Power in His Hands Christian Mission which is an aid organization that serves and operates in Haiti. Solomon is also the architect of the COVID-19 Communications Pallet for Government Leaders, Policy and Healthcare Professionals which is a communications mainframe designed to bring systemization and uniformity to the initial COVID response channels for greater efficiency and timeliness in the sharing of critical data. His COVID work was inspired in part, by his work in Haiti during the cholera outbreak. His thought leadership is regularly featured in The Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) as well as the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA).
