Aamir Waheed Orlando Florida has broken Ground on an Affordable Housing Project

Aamir Waheed has broken Ground on an Affordable Housing Project in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aamir Waheed; Home Constructors LLC is proud to announce that it has broken ground on its affordable housing project in Delton, just outside of Orlando, Florida. The project aims to address the increased demand for affordable housing not just in Orlando, but all across Central Florida. The groundbreaking is for the first batch of houses, but more phases to the project will follow as planned milestones are achieved.

While affordability is the main driving force behind this project, Home Constructors LLC is alive to the need for the project to be completed sustainably. The world is moving towards renewable energy solutions, and the company is keeping up with the trends on this front. To guarantee energy sustainability in the implementation of this project, the company has partnered with a Turkish company that will help with the installation of solar roofing. Through this partnership, occupants of the units will be living in self-sustaining homes. They will also never have to incur any power bills since all the energy will come from the solar roofs on top of their homes. It plays well into the idea of affordability as part of the project’s core missions.

Incorporating energy sustainability is not just a matter of keeping up with global sustainable energy goals. It is something that Aamir Waheed believes in deeply. Over the years, he has contributed thousands of dollars to courses that aim to deal with the problem of climate change. In fact, some of the money that the company will generate from this project will go to non-profits devoted to fighting climate change and making the world a better place for future generations.

Customers will also be happy to know that they are living in units developed by a company that has customer service as one of its core tenets. In all the companies that Waheed has started and run, customers are always guaranteed a listening ear on all their issues. It is part of the reason why all his companies, including the ones handling this project, are hugely successful. Anyone that will be buying the units will be guaranteed all the information they need to get the transaction done successfully. They are also guaranteed in-depth after-sale services once the sale process is complete. For instance, they will be supplied with information about the best experts to approach for routine repairs.

The best part is that as part of this project, the company is allowing customers to send in ideas for customization. Some customers have already sent their ideas, and the room is still open for those coming in now. It’s a big deal because once the units are complete, customers will have a finished product that is fully in line with the ideas they had in mind of what their dream home would look like. Clients who have sent in customization requests can rest easy knowing that Home Constructors LLC had done project customizations many times in the past and with a high degree of success.

The company is also committed to giving its customers units that can last a long time and give them value for money. To deliver on this metric, the company is working with some of Florida’s best construction materials suppliers. The company is able to get high-quality materials affordably because it is buying them at scale. If a person wants to build a single housing unit and uses the same building materials that Home Constructors LLC is using in this project, their total cost would be three to four times what this company is spending per unit. The company is able to buy cheaply due to a combination of scale, and the relationships it has established with suppliers over the years.

About Home Constructors LLC

Home Constructors LLC is a Florida-based residential home construction company. The company has, over the years, been involved in the construction of affordable housing units all through Florida.

About Aamir Waheed

Aamir Waheed is an entrepreneur who has been in business for the last 25-years. While he has a hand in multiple industries, he is best known for his success in the real estate sector. Through his numerous real estate companies, Waheed has interests in high-end Luxury properties in Florida, and affordable housing units, such as the one in progress. Aamir is an entrepreneur who is very socially aware as well. He leverages his success to contribute to courses fighting to slow down climate change. He also regularly gives to charities that help the homeless in Florida and beyond. His philanthropic efforts have helped change the lives of many homeless people for the better.