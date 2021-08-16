Maryland Woman Pastor Says Despite COVID and an Uncertain Future It's Time to Fight Fear with Faith

Brenda Williams Faith vs. Fear by Brenda Williams

ACCOKEEK, MD, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In these troubling times where the news is filled with despair and the Delta variant, author Brenda Williams has a solution. According to the Wall Street Journal, the fear surrounding the COVID pandemic isn't going anywhere for a while but Pastor Brenda begs to differ. This powerhouse praying woman says the answers to all of our concerns are found in the Word of God.

In her latest book Brenda answers questions like: Ever wondered why your prayers are not answered? Do you think God hears others and not you? What do you have to do….? This book was written to new believers or believers who need to reignite their faith in God.

Brenda Williams, author of “A Walk With The Father, An Intimate Relationship, announces the release of her book, FAITH vs. FEAR, The Choice Is Yours, published by Kingdom Living Publishing, PO Box 660, Accokeek, Maryland 20607.

Brenda says, “Every day we face challenges, circumstances and concerns. Faith and Fear are always present. The decisions you make without even thinking about them is your choice. Hopefully you will choose Faith and not Fear.”

FAITH vs. FEAR, The Choice Is Yours is a thought-provoking book that will cause you to evaluate your every decision. You will find scripture references to pray, meditate and confess in order to overcome fear and always walk in victorious faith.

Brenda Williams is an Associate Pastor of Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland, the founder and President of Women in Fellowship, Inc. She has a passion to see women healed, delivered and set free. Brenda lives with her husband and family in the Washington, DC area.

