(Video) Iran – Activities of MEK Resistance Units – Calling for Protest Against the Ruling Dictatorship

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Activities of MEK Resistance Units – Calling for Protest against the ruling dictatorship.

Astara – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units - August 13, 2021.

Mashhad – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – August 13, 2021.

Isfahan – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units –Down with Khamenei, Raisi- August 13, 2021.

Qazvin – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – Maryam Rajavi Our people want freedom, democracy, and equality - August 3, 2021.

Kashan – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – Down with Khamenei and Raisi the henchman of 1988 massacre - August 13, 2021.

Shiraz – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – Maryam Rajavi Rise to bring freedom to Iran - August 13, 2021.

Tehran – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – Maryam Rajavi Iranian youth, Iran's destiny is in your hands - August 10, 2021.

"The Iranian nation is fully prepared to overthrow the regime, Rise to bring freedom in Iran", "Iranian are vigilant, they hate both the mullahs and the Shah".

Massoud Rajavi: Inauguration and appointment of Raisi as president by Supreme Leader Khamenei is a turning point and a seminal development that will accelerate the regime's downfall.”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, August 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past week, Resistance Units and Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) supporters have posted banners and placards, and written graffiti,

and distributed leaflets throughout Iran to spread messages from the Resistance leadership about the appointment and inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi as president.

Resistance Units and supporters of MEK in their activities, also underscored that the only way to achieve freedom and democracy in Iran is through protests, uprising, and the clerical regime's overthrow.

Resistance Units and supporters of MEK activities took place while the regime's repressive forces were at the maximum alert.

People in different cities welcomed the activities, which in addition to different areas of Tehran.

These activities also took place in Karaj, Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad, Astara, Gorgan, Kashan, Qom, Marvdasht, Shahr-e Rey, Torbat Heydariyeh, Neyshabur, Rudsar, Sonqor, Anzali, Behbahan, Sari, Bushehr and Andisheh, and elsewhere.

Some of the slogans were:

"Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,"

"Free Iran with Maryam Rajavi,"

"Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the leader (Khamenei),"

"Death to the dictator,"

"Death to Khamenei,"

"Iranian are vigilant, they hate both the mullahs and the Shah,"

"Unless the mullahs are gone, our homeland will not be free,"

"Neither monarchy nor religious tyranny, the mullahs’ time is over,"

"Death to Raisi, death to Khamenei,"

"Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian nation is fully prepared to overthrow the regime,"

"Maryam Rajavi: Rise to bring freedom in Iran,"

"Massoud Rajavi: Khamenei’s inauguration and appointment of henchman Raisi as president is a turning point and a seminal development that will accelerate regime's downfall,"

"Massoud Rajavi: It is time to rise up and protest all over Iran," and

"Let's not leave the rebellious youth in Khuzestan alone."

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)

August 14, 2021

August 14, 2021

Ebrahim Raisi will not stay in power for a long time, say MEK Resistance Units

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

