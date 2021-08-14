When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

8/14/2021, Mai Cuisine Inc., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 67 packs of 12pc Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll WR purchased in the state of California only in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contamination in frozen shrimp.

The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 and the following UPCs:

12pc Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll WR UPC 8 4003140626 2.

Products were sold from Mai Sushi counters inside Target stores in northern California at the following locations:

Store Name Address T2767 Oakland-Emeryville 1555 40th Street, Emeryville, CA 94608 T2829 Alameda 2700 Fifth Street, Alameda, CA 94501 T3201 San Francisco CBD East 225 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94104 T2766 San Francisco Central 789 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103 T3267 Berkeley Univ Ave 1414 University Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702 T3202 Berkeley Central 2187 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94704 T3240 Marin City 180 Donahue St, Sausalito, CA 94965 T3297 SF Folsom and 13th St 1690 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94103 T3330 Oakland Broadway & 27th 2650 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612 T3353 Daly City Westlake 100 Westlake Center, Daly City, CA 94015 T1926 Albany 1057 Eastshore Hwy, Albany, CA 94710 T1122 San Mateo Fashion Island 2220 Bridgepointe Pkwy, San Mateo, CA 94404 T1054 Tanforan 1150 El Camino Real, San Bruno, CA 94066 T1407 Daly City Serramonte 133 Serramonte Ctr, Daly City, CA 94015 T0320 Colma 5001 Junipero Serra Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 T3264 San Francisco Stonestown 233 Winston Dr, San Francisco, CA 94132

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd expanded their recall to a particular Lot of frozen shrimp received by Mai Sushi at some of our California locations. Although these products have shelf life of 1 day, the firm is initiating this recall to ensure customer safety.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

All affected Mai Cuisine Inc., products are intended for customers to consume immediately upon purchase and have a shelf life of 1 day. However, out of abundance of caution, to ensure the safety of our customers, Mai Cuisine Inc., has initiated this voluntary recall. Consumers who have purchased this item from Mai Sushi Counters in the above mentioned stores are urged to dispose the product and contact (484) 223-4502 for a full refund.