Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (14 August 2021)

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 595 447 with 13 021 new cases reported. Today 238 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 76 869 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 364 507 with a recovery rate of 91,1%

Tests conducted: 15 547 415 Positive cases: 2 595 447 Recoveries: 2 364 507 Deaths: 76 869 New cases: 13 021

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (14 August 2021)

