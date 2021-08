Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (14 August 2021)

New Cases: 276 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 57,896 Active Cases: 12,871 Total Recovered: 42,838 (148 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 310 (38 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 37 Total Test Conducted: 367,339 (1,603 New) Total Deaths: 1,955 (14 New)

Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 463,848 (0 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 159,229 (0 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 102,120 (19,022 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 261,349 (19,022 New)