Los Angeles Black Business Expo & Conference Gives Black-Owned Businesses a Boost in Post-Pandemic Climate

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses are bouncing back in the pandemic’s wake which devastated Black businesses. According to Forbes, 1 out of 2 Black-owned businesses closed its doors in 2020, but one annual event is breathing new life into the industry. Introducing the Los Angeles Black Business Expo, once a mainstay for African American businesses, the Expo and Conference has been revitalized with a new goal to revive the Black-owned business sector.

The nationally known expo, with a global reach, is the brainchild of high-impact event producer Barbara Lindsey. Since 1989, Lindsey’s premier networking event was the talk of the town bridging the gap for vendors, and startups. This year’s goal is to reach thousands of attendees with the message of how to build and keep generational wealth. Keeping in line with the founding principles to “support Black-owned businesses to fuel the Black economy, locally, regionally, and nationally,” Lindsey is expecting the event to be a phenomenal success.

On Saturday, November 20, 2021, attendees will hear from 40 thought leaders, including Dr. George C. Fraser, recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Award and founder of the largest African American Networking Conference (PNC) for people of African-descent, Dr. Dennis Kimbro, bestselling author of “Think and Grow Rich - A Black Choice,” transition expert Dr. Adrianne M. Toney, and employee engagement expert Treasure Owens.

Engaging panels will discuss topics such as Developing A-relationships with Your Banker & Community Organizations to Grow Wealth and Using Sports & Entertainment to Create Generational Wealth. Sessions have 10-minute ‘Wealth Talks’ that top off the day with topics like Habits of the Wealthy and Using Stocks to Create Wealth.

“In the face of COVID-19 and its devastating impact on communities of color, now, more than ever, it is imperative to continue our mission of promoting and empowering Black-owned businesses in the Greater Los Angeles region and beyond,” says Lindsey.

For more information, or to interview Barbara Lindsey, contact Tracy Brown at 213-458-5867 or blkexpo2020@gmail.com.