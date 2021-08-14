DOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 14 – AUGUST 20

Newsroom Posted on Aug 13, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Friday, August 20, in observance of Hawaii Statehood Day, unless permitted.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) MAALAEA (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.8 and 6.9, Kuihelani Highway and Maalaea Bay Place, on Monday evening, Aug. 16 through Friday morning, Aug. 20, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for installation of pavement markings and rumble strip.

2) LAHAINA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

3) LAHAINA

Right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 21 and 25.7, Lahainaluna Road and Halawai Drive, on Wednesday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to11:30 a.m., for tree trimming work.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI (24-HOUR/WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in the northbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 7.3, Kulanihakoi Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Saturday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 19, 24-hours a day, for work related to the elimination of an existing merge lane and the installation of a left turn lane.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Left lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.5 and 2.8, Waiale Road and Hana Highway, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Shoulder closure on Main Street (Route 32) in both directions between mile markers 0.1 and 0.3, Church Street and Market Street, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for drain line installation and concrete work.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) KAHULUI

Right side two-lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.4 and 2.4, Hookele Street and Hansen Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for traffic counter installation.

2) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2, Valley Isle Memorial Park and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.

3) HAIKU TO HANA

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.9, Kaupakalua Road and Hana Beach Park, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 19, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.

4) HAIKU (24-HOUR WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the northbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 3.2, Lupi Road and E Waipio Road, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20, 24-hours a day, for emergency drainage improvement work.

5) HAIKU (24-HOUR WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 11.9 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanu Stream, on Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20, 24-hours a day, for rockfall mitigation work.

