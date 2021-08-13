When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 13, 2021 FDA Publish Date: August 13, 2021 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Food & Beverages Pet Food Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to elevated levels of Vitamin D Company Name: Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

August 13, 2021, Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company of Monroe, Washington is recalling approximately 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food, due to it containing elevated levels of Vitamin D.

Consumers should stop feeding the products listed below to their dogs. Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels or over a long period of time can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Consumers who have dogs that have consumed any of the products listed below and are exhibiting these symptoms, should contact their veterinarian.

Affected Simply Nourish frozen food products were distributed at select PetSmart stores nationwide.

Products are packaged in 2lb and 4.5lb packages across specific date ranges. A full list of affected products is below:

Product Name Net Wt UPC Best by range Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies 2lb 73725792262 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies 4.5lb 73725792264 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley 2lb 73725792266 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley 4.5lb 73725792267 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato 2lb 73725792260 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato 4.5lb 73725792263 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies 2lb 73725792079 8/26/2022-1/13/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies 4.5lb 73725792078 8/26/2022-1/13/2023

No illnesses have been reported to date. No other products have been affected.

The recall was initiated after a routine nutrition test confirmed elevated Vitamin D levels on certain Simply Nourish frozen food products. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem arose as a result of the vitamin mix dosage being significantly reduced by the vitamin mix manufacturer, and this change was not detected or properly communicated. As a result, the dosage was not reduced. We care deeply about our customers and their pets, and have put corrective actions into place to ensure this issue does not reoccur.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased Simply Nourish Frozen Food are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-938-6673 from Monday-Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm PST.