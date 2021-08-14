Attorney General Moody Activates Price Gouging Hotline in Preparation for Tropical Depression Fred

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline as Tropical Depression Fred approaches the state. The activation follows Governor Ron DeSantis’s

state of emergency declaration

covering Bay, Calhoun, Citrus, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsdsen, Gilchrist, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

Floridians can now report instances of extreme price increases on essential commodities needed to prepare for the storm. Florida’s price gouging law only applies to commodities and services essential to preparing for, or recovering from, a storm within the areas of a declared state of emergency.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “With Tropical Depression Fred approaching our shores, I’m urging all Floridians to be prepared. I’ve activated the state’s price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases of essential goods in areas covered by the declared state of emergency. Help us protect consumers—if you suspect price gouging, report it to my office using the free No Scam reporting app, or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.”

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of the event.

Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by using the No Scam app, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM. The Attorney General’s No Scam app can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices through the app store by searching No Scam.

For tips on reporting price gouging, click here .

For more information on price gouging, click here .

To download Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: Price Gouging brochure in English, click here .

To download Scams at a Glance: Price Gouging in Spanish, click here .

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period. In addition to the civil penalties for price gouging, state law criminalizes the sale of goods and services to the public without possession of a business tax receipt.

For tips on what to do before and after a storm strikes, download the 2021 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here .