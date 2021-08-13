Governor DeSantis Issues an Executive Order Regarding Tropical Depression Fred

MEMORANDUM

TO: Members of the Press

FROM: Taryn Fenske

Director of Communications

Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: August 13, 2021

RE: Executive Order 21-190

(Emergency Management – Tropical Depression Fred)

Good evening:

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-190 regarding Tropical Depression Fred, expected to make landfall in Florida in the coming days. This issues a State of Emergency to all of the following counties:

Bay, Calhoun, Citrus, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsdsen, Gilchrist, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

A copy of Executive Order 21-190 can be found here.

Sincerely,

Taryn Fenske

Director of Communications

Governor Ron DeSantis

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 21-190

(Emergency Management – Tropical Depression Fred)

WHEREAS, as of 5:00 PM EDT on August 13, 2021, Tropical Depression Fred was located 210 miles east-southeast of Key West, Florida; and

WHEREAS, the National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression Fred has maximum sustained winds of approximately 35 miles per hour and is expected to strengthen to tropical storm strength as it approaches the Florida Keys; and

WHEREAS, the National Hurricane Center predicts Tropical Depression Fred could affect the Florida Keys and portions of the South Florida Peninsula as early as Friday, August 13; and

WHEREAS, there is a risk of heavy rainfall, flash flooding, riverine flooding, strong winds, hazardous seas with potential coastal flooding, and the potential for isolated tornadic activity for the Florida Keys, South Florida and much of Florida’s Gulf Coast; and

WHEREAS, there is an increasing flooding and wind threat to the Florida Big Bend and inland counties in North Florida; and

WHEREAS, certain State facilities have recently experienced flooding, which could be exacerbated by heavy rainfall caused by Tropical Depression Fred and require emergency assistance; and

WHEREAS, the threat posed by Tropical Depression Fred requires that timely precautions are taken to protect the communities, critical infrastructure, and the people of Florida; and

WHEREAS, as Governor, I am responsible to meet the dangers presented to Florida and its people by this emergency.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ron DeSantis, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section 1(a) of the Florida Constitution and by the Florida Emergency Management Act, as amended, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order, to take immediate effect.

Continue reading the full Executive Order here.

