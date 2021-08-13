Submit Release
Coronavirus - Botswana: Pfizer Vaccine Consignment Destined for Botswana Not Cancelled

The Ministry of Health and Wellness wishes to refer to a misleading article published by the Sunday Standard/The Telegraph in its social media platforms,erroneously suggesting that the Pfizer Vaccine consignment of 81,900 doses due to Botswana has been cancelled.

This is totally false and malicious since the ministry has responded to the Sunday Standard enquiry indicating that the arrival of the consignment has been postponed, not cancelled, due to logistical arrangements and will now arrive in the country within the next few days on a date yet to be communicated.

The ministry assures the public that there has been absolutely no misunderstanding or irregularity in the ministry's dealings with the supplier as purported.

The ministry regrets that such falsehood is being communicated to the public by the said newspaper at this critical moment in the fight against the pandemic.

We can only hope that the media will remain committed to professionalism and always exercise restraint and utmost responsibility.

