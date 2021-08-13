The Blockchain Euro Project (BEUROP) Announces Token Sale And Enlistment On Dxsale, Promises 10x Payouts

/EIN News/ -- Gibraltar, UK, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those that are unaware, the BEUROP is a blockchain-powered company established to make businesses truly transparent, efficient, and reliable. In a bid to further scale the operations of the company, the team behind the Blockchain Euro Project is about to announce its DeFi platform, where investors will earn stable income by providing liquidity.



The team aims to integrate all their projects into a unified blockchain ecosystem. These projects include NFT, CeFi, Games, business assets, as well as DeFi. The team is also pleased to announce the enlistment of its native token on Dxsale with 70M BEPRs under locked for 1 year.

Blockchain Euro Project (BEUROP) Token

The Blockchain Euro Project has a utility and revolutionary token with the symbol "BEPR." BEPR serves the entire BEUROP ecosystem where holders can use the token to purchase goods and services.

They can also use the token to pay transaction fees. Plus, the token is tradeable for profits. BEPR token sale will start on September 1, 2021 and ends on September 2, 2021.

Why Choose BEUROP?

All-in-one Ecosystem

Being an integration of different projects, BEUROP offers crypto enthusiasts an opportunity to get involved in NFT, DEX, and CEX transactions. So, if you're a digital content creator, you can sell your digital collectibles on BEUROP and make a profit in turn.

Needed to be mentioned about the goal of Blockchain Euro project. The company is building an unique ecosystem that will unite all platforms it works on. Having DeFi, NFT and its coming «Legends of Aragon» game the company will allow both cryptoenthusiasts and game lovers to play, invest and earn. Its government token BEPR will be used for hold and LP pools as well as for maining gaming-crypto so that gamers would buy either new heroes or improve their skills.

Registered Company

While other crypto platforms engage in crypto trading for people to make money, they violate several regulations in the jurisdiction that they operate. Unlike these unregistered platforms, BEUROP is certified, licensed, and registered to operate. All transactions on the BEUROP platform is done with the rules of European blockchain strategy.

Early Access

Investors will get early access to the BEPR token at about $0.03 per BEPR. The presale will only last for 24 hours after which the token will be added to Pancakeswap. You can take advantage of the early access to buy the token, as the token's value is expected to increase after enlistment on Pancakeswap.

Decentralized Registry

With BEPR, you will be made the sole owner of a secure decentralized registry. The registry is an append-only and tamper-proof ledger. At its core, it uses state-of-the-art cryptography to function.

Tokenomics

Token Symbol: BEPR

Token Sale Start: September 1, 2021

Token Sale End: September 2, 2021

11% BURN: September 3, 2021

Tokens for sale: 36,900,000

Token Price: 12300 BEPR per 1 BNB

Specifications: BEPR token

Max circulating supply: 100,000,000

Sale duration: 1 day





About Blockchain Euro Project (BEUROP)

Established 5 years ago, BEUROP is a European IT company and a platform where crypto enthusiasts could earn x10. With this project, the team behind BEUROP aims to integrate all their projects into a unified blockchain ecosystem that will make business truly transparent, efficient, and reliable.

Token holders will be rewarded for their loyalty and commitment to the project. They will have the opportunity to earn stable income as the company gains traction. The company is committed to leverage blockchain technology to help its clients reach their financial projection.

The team is made up of blockchain and fintech experts. They are experienced and have the expertise to revolutionize the traditional financial systems and the present crypto ecosystem. They understand the government's protocol and local laws in the jurisdiction the brand operates.

