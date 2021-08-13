ALL-NEW BRITISH ELECTRIC CAR MANUFACTURER SET TO SHAKE UP THE INDUSTRY
COVENT GARDEN , LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soventem is the all-new British built electric car manufacturer set to transform the world of EVs. Based in London, and opening an engineering centre at Mira Technology Park in the Midlands, the innovative new brand will be introducing an array of eye-catching carbon-neutral vehicles, alongside launching a futuristic alternative to car sharing service for the UK.
Late last year, the UK government took a historic step towards cleaner air and a net-zero society with the announcement that the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles would end by 2030. This bold step means that electric-powered cars are set to become a far more common sight on our roads in the coming years.
Soventem is an all-new British electric car manufacturer set to revolutionise the EV market. Incorporated in 2019, the pioneering new company is to open a new engineering centre at the Mira Technology Park in the Midlands providing Soventem with access to hundreds of automotive experts, cementing its position as a truly British-built manufacturer.
Each Soventem vehicle has been carefully designed to stand out amongst the crowd, and the forward-thinking brand is striving to ensure every aspect of the manufacturing process is environmentally friendly. The completely carbon-neutral build utilises the greenest materials possible, while the innovative and lightweight monocoque structure is created using 3D printing additive manufacturing technology.
Soventem electric vehicle will be meticulously built in the UK, and the brand will be working with some of the leading names in the market. Scheduled to arrive on UK roads in 2024. Soventem drive systems are low voltage for safety and are developing a power system that by 2029 will not require mains charging or a visit to the nearest hydrogen filling station, this game changing technology will raise an eyebrow with automotive manufacturers!
Alongside its carbon-neutral manufacturing processes, Soventem is looking to take a further step towards sustainable living with a ground-breaking futuristic alternative to car sharing service. Aiming to be launched in the UK in March 2024, with a crowdfunding campaign being unveiled later this year, SoventemTM is set to revolutionise the way people utilise their vehicles.
The service will allow users to utilise Soventem vehicles whenever they need them. The personalised on-board car assistant, LUCY, will remember each driver, greet them in their own language, and provide recommendations to maximise their driving experience. With more drivers utilising car sharing schemes, it helps to reduce the number of vehicles on the road, lowering the overall CO2 in the atmosphere and improving the air quality, particularly in major cities.
Heading up the production of the Soventem range is Randip Bhogal, who has over 12 years of experience in the automotive world, having previously worked for Jaguar Land Rover and TATA motors with Matt Neal three times British Touring Car Champion as Soventem’s Brand Ambassador.
Robert Parson, Soventem CEO and Founder, added, “There can be no denying that electric vehicles are the future of the automotive industry. We are already seeing the UK government introduce legislation and laws to reduce the number of petrol and diesel vehicles on our roads and in the not so distant future, city centres are going to become electric vehicle only areas.
Our mission is to not only provide drivers with the ability to purchase exciting EVs but also introduce a ground-breaking new electric vehicle car rental scheme, the ultimate, Alternative to existing car sharing services, Soventem could not have been timed any better!” – There is nothing quite like owning and driving a Soventem.
