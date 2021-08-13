I-80 Eastbound Closed Between Bellefonte and Lamar

Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that I-80 eastbound is closed at the Bellefonte interchange at mile marker 161 and the Lamar interchange at mile marker 173 in Clinton County. This closure is the result of a commercial vehicle fire that necessitated the closure of the eastbound lanes.

PennDOT is directing traffic off I-80 at the Bellefonte interchange. Motorists are to follow the Orange Detour, which directs them to follow I-99 southbound to exit 83 (Zion/Bellefonte), Route 550 northbound to Route 64 northbound before reconnecting with I-80 eastbound at the Lamar interchange.

This closure is expected to be in place until at least 6:00 PM. PennDOT will issue an update when the closure has been lifted.

PennDOT thanks drivers for their patience during this closure.

Media contact: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

