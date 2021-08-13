Submit Release
I-80 Eastbound Closed Between Bellefonte and Lamar

Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that I-80 eastbound is closed at the Bellefonte interchange at mile marker 161 and the Lamar interchange at mile marker 173 in Clinton County. This closure is the result of a commercial vehicle fire that necessitated the closure of the eastbound lanes.

PennDOT is directing traffic off I-80 at the Bellefonte interchange. Motorists are to follow the Orange Detour, which directs them to follow I-99 southbound to exit 83 (Zion/Bellefonte), Route 550 northbound to Route 64 northbound before reconnecting with I-80 eastbound at the Lamar interchange. 

This closure is expected to be in place until at least 6:00 PM. PennDOT will issue an update when the closure has been lifted.

PennDOT thanks drivers for their patience during this closure. 

PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before the go” by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598     

# # # 

