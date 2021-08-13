Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts: Fight to Stop Imposition of Critical Race Theory Continues

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following a vote by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on a resolution to prevent the imposition of Critical Race Theory (CRT) on their campuses.

 

“Today was an important step in the journey towards ensuring Nebraska’s taxpayer dollars aren’t funding ideologies that divide people along racial lines and silence people’s voices,” said Governor Ricketts.  “Thank you to Regents Kenney, Pillen, and Schafer for voting to stop the imposition of CRT at the University.  While the full Board failed to pass the resolution, I am committed to continuing the fight to keep CRT from being imposed at Nebraska schools and institutions of higher education.”

 

Governor Ricketts recently released a column regarding CRT, which you can read by clicking here.

 

