Submit Release
News Search

There were 384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,129 in the last 365 days.

LaneAxis Locks up 80% of its Total AXIS Token Supply on Smart Contracts

AXIS Token

AXIS Token

AXIS Token Lockup Schedule

AXIS Token Lockup Schedule

Company highlighting commitment to price stability and supply control

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaneAxis, Inc., the industry’s first blockchain-powered Direct Freight Network, has locked up 80% of its total AXIS Token supply on smart contracts. This is important for the company and its token holders, as this step assures the community that LaneAxis is tightly managing the token supply by ensuring a degree of scarcity in the open market to help maintain price stability.

AXIS Token, International, a subsidiary of LaneAxis, Inc., minted and deployed 1.5 billion AXIS tokens in 2019.

LaneAxis has designated five different token categories that will be locked within the smart contract:

1. Team - 10%
2. Marketing - 7.5%
3. Network - 30%
4. Reserve - 25%
5. Staking Rewards - 7.5%

The accompanying graphic breaks down the distribution and release schedule of the four primary lockup pools as well as the staking rewards pool.

Locking 80% of its total supply guarantees that these tokens will not be able to be traded or transacted. This preemptive strategy helps ensure that the token holds a stable long term value. The locked tokens will be released over the span of six years at an accumulated percentage every year.

Holders of the AXIS token can stake their tokens for a set period of time in order to realize yields from their investment. The remaining 20% will be liquid tokens available for users to trade with and utilize on the platform.

LaneAxis, powered by the AXIS token built on the Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, holds numerous strong use cases related to shipment management and information services. For load level data and real-time shipping information, the AXIS token has real-world value in the trucking and logistics industry. It is also used in the real-world economy by supplying industry data to interested third parties, such as insurance firms or research companies. Unfiltered, quantifiable and immutable industry-wide data simply does not exist in a large scale today. LaneAxis is positioning itself as the go-to source for this critical business intelligence.
-----
Related: AI and the Role it Plays with the AXIS Token
-----
About LaneAxis

LaneAxis is a brokerless, direct freight network revolutionizing the supply chain by linking it with Blockchain and smart contracts. The company addresses a multitude of inefficiencies in the freight industry such as mismanagement, expensive intermediaries, and outdated technology to streamline the process and increase revenue for shippers and truckers. Among its many services, LaneAxis focuses on:

-Real-Time Shipment Management
-Direct Freight Negotiations Between Shipper and Carrier
-Network-Guaranteed Payments

For more information on the LaneAxis Direct Freight Network, visit laneaxis.com.

For more information on the AXIS Token and blockchain platform, visit axistoken.io.

Andrew Rivera
LaneAxis, Inc.
+1 626-353-5652
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

LaneAxis Webinar | Rick Burnett Q&A

You just read:

LaneAxis Locks up 80% of its Total AXIS Token Supply on Smart Contracts

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.