Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (13 August 2021)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues the monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.

Today the institute reports 13,921 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,582,427. This increase represents a 23% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 384 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 76,631 to date.

15,487,205 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.  

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

8,568,194

55%

27,761

46%

Public

6,919,011

45%

32,777

54%

Total

15,487,205

60,538

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (28%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). Gauteng Province accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 6% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:  

Province

Total cases for 12 August 2021

Adjusted numbers after harmonisation

Updated total cases on 12 August  2021

New cases on 13 August 2021

Total cases for 13 August 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

239,166

-1

239,165

1,180

240,345

9,3

Free State

134,905

4

134,909

866

135,775

5,3

Gauteng

884,147

-18

884,129

2,027

886,156

34,3

KwaZulu-Natal

421,153

4

421,157

3,359

424,516

16,4

Limpopo

115,421

19

115,440

361

115,801

4,5

Mpumalanga

133,240

4

133,244

899

134,143

5,2

North West

134,414

-6

134,408

701

135,109

5,2

Northern Cape

71,460

-26

71,434

610

72,044

2,8

Western Cape

434,605

15

434,620

3,918

438,538

17,0

Unknown

0

0

0

0

0

0,0

Total

2,568,511

-5

2,568,506

13,921

2,582,427

100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE The total number of cases today (n= 13 921) is lower than yesterday (n= 14 271) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 207). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS There has been an increase of 594 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector

Facilities Reporting

Admissions to Date

Died to Date

Currently Admitted

Private

257

183,244

33,076

7,381

Public

411

201,716

48,942

7,206

TOTAL

668

384,960

82,018

14,587

VACCINE UPDATE For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

