Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (13 August 2021)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues the monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.

Today the institute reports 13,921 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,582,427. This increase represents a 23% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 384 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 76,631 to date.

15,487,205 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 8,568,194 55% 27,761 46% Public 6,919,011 45% 32,777 54% Total 15,487,205 60,538

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (28%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). Gauteng Province accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 6% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 12 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 12 August 2021 New cases on 13 August 2021 Total cases for 13 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 239,166 -1 239,165 1,180 240,345 9,3 Free State 134,905 4 134,909 866 135,775 5,3 Gauteng 884,147 -18 884,129 2,027 886,156 34,3 KwaZulu-Natal 421,153 4 421,157 3,359 424,516 16,4 Limpopo 115,421 19 115,440 361 115,801 4,5 Mpumalanga 133,240 4 133,244 899 134,143 5,2 North West 134,414 -6 134,408 701 135,109 5,2 Northern Cape 71,460 -26 71,434 610 72,044 2,8 Western Cape 434,605 15 434,620 3,918 438,538 17,0 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0,0 Total 2,568,511 -5 2,568,506 13,921 2,582,427 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE The total number of cases today (n= 13 921) is lower than yesterday (n= 14 271) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 207). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS There has been an increase of 594 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 183,244 33,076 7,381 Public 411 201,716 48,942 7,206 TOTAL 668 384,960 82,018 14,587

