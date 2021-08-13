Helping your community help small businesses

Businesses in Washington are often befuddled by all the requirements they face from state and local governments, especially when it comes to dealing with hazardous waste. Fortunately,we created the Pollution Prevention Assistance program (PPA) to help businesses and organizations partner with local authorities to ensure they're effectively and efficiently meeting all their obligations.

The program operates in various locations around the state, but it's about to get a little bit bigger. PPA Coordinator Elaine Snouwaert talks about expanding the statewide effort.