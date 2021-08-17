‘LA QUEENCIAÑERA’, A FILM ABOUT TRANSLATIN@ COALITION'S CEO BAMBY SALCEDO, IS AN OUTFEST LA 2021 OFFICIAL SELECTION

LA QUEENCIANERA Bamby Salcedo Executive Producer Rosario Dawson

THE TRANSLATIN@ COALITION PROUDLY ANNOUNCES ‘LA QUEENCIAÑERA’, A FILM ABOUT PRESIDENT AND CEO BAMBY SALCEDO, AS AN OFFICIAL SELECTION OF OUTFEST LA 2021

I am grateful and honored that I get to live to be 50 years old. I hope this movie inspires other Trans women of the possibilities that exist and that we can make happen for all of us” — Bamby Salcedo, Chief Executive Officer at the TransLatin@ Coalition