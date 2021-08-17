‘LA QUEENCIAÑERA’, A FILM ABOUT TRANSLATIN@ COALITION'S CEO BAMBY SALCEDO, IS AN OUTFEST LA 2021 OFFICIAL SELECTION
THE TRANSLATIN@ COALITION PROUDLY ANNOUNCES ‘LA QUEENCIAÑERA’, A FILM ABOUT PRESIDENT AND CEO BAMBY SALCEDO, AS AN OFFICIAL SELECTION OF OUTFEST LA 2021
I am grateful and honored that I get to live to be 50 years old. I hope this movie inspires other Trans women of the possibilities that exist and that we can make happen for all of us”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LA QUEENCIAÑERA, a film about the extraordinary life story of the TransLatin@ Coalition’s President and CEO Bamby Salcedo, is an official selection of the 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival. There will be an in-person screening being held on Thursday, August 19 at 9:30 PM at the Directors Guild of America, located at 7920 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90046.
— Bamby Salcedo, Chief Executive Officer at the TransLatin@ Coalition
LA QUEENCIAÑERA captures Bamby Salcedo’s incredible journey from undocumented transgender Latina human rights activist to her epic 50th birthday celebration that honors her chosen, queer family, including Patricia Arquette and Rosario Dawson, as well as her quest to find peace with her biological family. From a desperately poor childhood in Mexico to creating an alternative family on the streets of Los Angeles, Bamby had to navigate the anti-gay rhetoric and AIDS panic of the 1980s all while depending on petty theft, drug use and distribution, as well as sex work to survive. Through recovery she has been able to change and literally save hundreds of lives of transgender people by using her experience to turn into opportunities for others. The life expectancy of a Trans woman is 35 years old and Bamby feels extraordinarily blessed and grateful to have lived to be 50 which makes this film a celebration of life.
Written, produced, and directed by Pedro Peira, LA QUEENCIAÑERA boasts an award-winning, exceptional team that includes Executive Producers Rosario Dawson and Maria Roman, Cinematographer Romas Ušakovas, Editor Nacho Ruiz Capillas, and Composer Antoni M. March.
"LA QUEENCIAÑERA has allowed me to put myself in Bamby Salcedo’s shoes and to know first hand different issues that affect a transgender undocumented Latin woman such as poverty, immigrant discrimination, language barriers, drug dependencies, incarceration, sexual assault, questioning of identity, or injustice," said Pedro Peira, Writer, Producer, and Director of LA QUEENCIAÑERA.
About the TransLatin@ Coalition:
The TransLatin@ Coalition (TLC) was founded in 2009 by a group of Transgender and Gender nonconforming and Intersex (TGI) immigrant women in Los Angeles, California, as a grassroots response to address the specific needs of TGI Latin@ immigrants who live in the United States. Since then, the agency has become a nationally recognized organization with representation in 10 different states across the U.S. and provides direct services to TGI individuals in Los Angeles.
