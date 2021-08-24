Colonial Flag Foundation Brings Inspiring Flag Display to Memphis, TN

Exchange Club of West Wilson County’s 9th Annual Field of Honor® (Memorial Day) Exchange Club of Murfreesboro’s 13th Annual Healing Field® (Memorial Day) Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage’s 6th Annual Field of Honor® (Veterans Day)

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Exchange Club will host this year’s 103rd Annual Convention & 38th Symposium in Memphis, TN and promises to establish a new high-water mark of excellence. National Exchange Club (NEC) will join with longtime partner Colonial Flag Foundation (CFF) in presenting an inspirational 9/11 20th Anniversary Healing Fieldflag display of 600 United States flags to honor the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks on our nation and our way of life.Event will be held from September 8 – 11th, 2021Located at:1 Bass Pro Drive, Memphis, TN, on the west side of Riverside Drive between the Tennessee Welcome Center and the Bass Pro Shop and will be free to the public.Colonial Flag Foundation posted the original Healing Field of more than 3,000 U.S. flags on the first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks to acknowledge the magnitude of loss with a positive and powerful image of hope and strength woven in the stars and stripes. The inspirational display pointed to the unity of the American people, who would work to right the wrong and create a brighter future. Other communities desired to host similar displays and CFF came into existence to make that possible.The mission of NEC and CFF have intertwined for over eighteen years and now join together in Memphis. Well known NEC leader and past NEC President Don Wright is working closely with local Exchange Clubs organizing a Healing Fielddisplay that mirrors annual flag display events held annually throughout the great state of Tennessee and the nation. This convention’s display will be in addition to the NEC events held in Tennessee throughout the year which include:• Mt Juliet, TN – Exchange Club of West Wilson County’s 9th Annual Field of Honor(Memorial Day)• Murfreesboro, TN – Exchange Club of Murfreesboro’s 13th Annual Healing Field(Memorial Day)• Hermitage, TN – Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage’s 6th Annual Field of Honor(Veterans Day)The theme of “In Unity for Service” is expressed by the great symbol of our national unity, the Stars & Stripes.Furthering this spirit remains as critical today as it was twenty years ago when Americans came together to overcome extreme adversity. We experience adversities today that call for us to unite in achieving our national goals and shared aspirations.Join us as we “Remember the day we lost so many… and stood together”.For more on The National Exchange Club visit www.NationalExchangeClub.org . The national organization’s Vision is, a strong America, safe communities, and unified people. There are clubs nationwide with a Mission of inspiring communities to become better places to live through Programs of Service in Americanism, Community Service, Youth Programs, and the organization’s National Project - the prevention of child abuse.To learn more about the Healing Field flag display programs visit www.HealingField.org . Colonial Flag Foundation, providers of the Healing Field and Field of Honor flag display programs, has for two decades helped organizations raise and contribute millions of dollars for their local charities.Colonial Flag Foundation & The National Exchange Club along with our local Exchange Clubs extend an invitation to all to walk among the rows and rows of flags at the NEC Conventions inspiring 9/11 Healing Fieldflag display.The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!

