Empowering Benefits Pros On Their Terms

We have engineered a suite of snap-on digital solutions coupled with an arsenal of resources necessary for benefits providers to prevail within today's complex employee benefits landscape” — Nicholas Gregory, CEO E Benefits Hub

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowering BenefitsPros On Their Terms.

A seamlessly harmonized employee benefits, engagement and communications ecosystem engineered into a powerfully holistic platform for Benefits Professionals and their Clients.

Design • Quote • Present • Enroll • Engage • Communicate • Renew • Manage

Powered by the Wealth Engineering Family of Companies and in conjunction with its sister company, Family Business Hub, EBenefitsHub is now available to amplify the success of Benefits Professionals - Providing Unified “Choices of Options” By Design. “We have engineered a modernized suite of snap-on digital solutions coupled with an arsenal of resources necessary employee benefits providers to prevail within today's competitively complex employee benefits landscape” said Nicholas (Nick) Gregory, CEO and Founder of The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies.

“In addition, we have chosen to disconnect Platform revenues completely from product licensing commission flows,” Gregory continued. “It rests on a “flat-fee per solution option” revenue/payment structure. Therefore, regardless of their existing product commission flows, BenefitsPros can design and build their digital benefits hub as they wish.“

Marc L. Blevens, MHP, Chief Marketing Officer, states “BenefitsPros can embrace the digital revolution; bridging the gaps while cutting away the bad plumbing of detached digital and manual processes . . . their way. They can neutralize competitors, expand client offerings, harvest more clients and future-proof success”. “In a sea of sameness – EBenefitsHub offers BenefitsPros the resources to brand, position and differentiate in a manner that creates an unfair advantage.”

About EBenefitsHub - The Why

In early 2019, powered by the Wealth Engineering Family of Companies and in conjunction with the launch of its sister company, The Family Business Hub, The EBenefits Hub was born. Assembling a taskforce of best-of-breed partners, the EBenefits Hub mission was, and is, to amplify the success of BenefitsPros on their terms. To do so, the taskforce engineered a modernized suite of snap-on digital solutions coupled with an arsenal of other resources demanded by BenefitsPros to prevail within today's competitively complex employee benefits, landscape. In addition, the taskforce chose to disconnect Platform revenues completely from product licensing commission flows. It rests on a “flat-fee per solution option” revenue structure. The result, a seamlessly harmonized employee benefits, engagement and communications ecosystem engineered into a powerfully holistic platform for BenefitsPros and their Clients: Design • Quote • Present • Enroll • Engage • Communicate • Enhance • Renew • Manage

Learn more: myebenefitshub.com - 407-878-3520 - grow@myebenefitshub.com.