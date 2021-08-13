Things You Shouldn't Miss Out On A Vacation In Lovely European Country, Slovenia – Travelling With Matt Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Slovenia, located immediately next to Italy, is a small, mountainous country that is one of Europe's top outdoor attractions. So, what are your options in Slovenia?
Hiking the Julian Alps, exploring karst caves, rafting crystal clear aquamarine rivers, and paddle boarding on lakes are just a few of the top things to do in Slovenia. Slovenia has also been dubbed the "European Region of Gastronomy for 2021," with six of its restaurants receiving a total of seven Michelin stars in
2020.
Despite the fact that tourists had previously overlooked it, all mentioned above make Slovenia one of the top locations for 2021...and this is what you should not miss out on while on vacation in Slovenia!
Sleeping Under Stars
Sleeping under the stars has become one of Slovenia's most popular vacation activities. The famed Michelin-starred restaurant Pikol, set among the vineyards of Vipava Valley, has taken it to the next level by building the country's first floating glamping hotel: Pikol Lake Village. Matt Keezer suggests: Don't miss Glamping Resort Blaguš, a forest resort located near lake Blaguš – Incredible glamping experience that feels like waking up in a fairytale.
Visit Magical Lake Bled
A visit to Slovenia would not be complete without a visit to Lake Bled, as this is one of Slovenia's most popular destinations. Impressive castle on the hill, short but breathtaking hiking trails, a pretty island to visit, and secluded swimming spots are what makes this place so unique and magical. Matt Keezer suggests: Lake Bled can be visited on a day trip from Ljubljana (Slovenia's capital), but for the best experience, plan to spend at least one full day here or even make Lake Bled your home base for several days.
Visit Lovely Ljubljana
Compact, colorful, and lovely, Ljubljana is Slovenia's capital city…the kind of city that is just fun to explore without a concrete plan. Slovenians obviously have a thing for castles and fairytales, as Ljubljana also has an impressive castle on the hill where visitors can play an escape game. The city also has few
interesting museums, but beware; there are more dragons here than museums. Matt Keezer suggests: Don't miss the escape game in the castle, and be sure to wine & dine in one of the
Ljubljana's restaurants.
Hike Triglav National Park Triglav National Park is one of the best places in Slovenia to go hiking, as a visit to Slovenia wouldn't be complete without a proper hiking trip. A rugged and rocky mountain range located in the Julian Alps, Triglav is an epic destination for hikers and rock climbers. Matt Keezer suggests: For those who are more adventurous, a thrilling two-day trek to the top of Triglav is a thing you don't want to miss.
With all of the things mentioned above and much more that it has to offer, Slovenia should definitely be on everybody's travel list for 2021. However, Matt Keezer urges all travelers to stay safe during the ongoing pandemic and keep an eye on local news and government announcements, as travel and stay
regulations are subject to change at any time.
